Land Mobile Radio Market to Record a Rise in Revenue of US$ 25,097 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the analysis of Astute Analytica, the global land mobile radio market was valued at US$ 9,739.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 25,097 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period. However, the market volume is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% in the years to come. This is due to the development of new technologies and the growing use of LMR in diverse sectors.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/land-mobile-radio-market
A number of sectors, including public safety, transportation, industry, and construction, are showing increasing demand for land mobile radios. This is due to the expansion of two-way radio usage as a communication tool. Organizations that communicate over vast distances, such as the military, utility companies, and police and fire departments find two-way radios to be crucial tools, and as more businesses have started to rely on them, the demand for radios has grown. For instance, in May 2023, Viavi Solutions Inc. launched the CX100 ComXpert Communications Service Monitor. This portable test kit is a dependable, effective option for land mobile radio (LMR) technicians and military radio maintainers and technicians who need to do field testing of equipment, cables, antennas, and tactical, handheld, or vehicle-mounted radios.
The other factor driving the demand for LMR is the advent of technologies that improve the effectiveness and efficiency of LMR systems. As digital land mobile radio provides better features and coverage than conventional analog systems. For instance, in 2022, BK Technologies Corporation introduced the KNG mobile series of radios in Melbourne, Florida. The KNG Mobile is the first touch-screen mobile radio in the market. The KNG Mobile offers exceptional capabilities in a typical-size device for mid- and high-power applications.
North America to Generate Sales of 40% of the Land Mobile Radio Market
North America is the leading region with more than 40% of global sales for land mobile radio. Due to robust demand and penetration in the transportation and military & defense industries. In addition, the rapid conversion of analog land mobile radios to digital, and an increase in research and development efforts across the US is driving the market growth.
Some of the top mobile radio producers in the world, such as Motorola, Nokia, and Samsung, are based in the area. Additionally, the majority of mobile radio subscribers are in North America. Due to its many advantages, land mobile radio (LMR) is popular in the United States. Even in the most isolated or rural places, first responders and other professionals may stay linked in real-time thanks to LMR, a vital communications tool.
China and India are the two largest land mobile radio (LMR) markets in the Asia Pacific region, providing a wide range of opportunities for market participants. Due to their dependability and resilience, LMR systems are being used in the Asia Pacific during natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and industrial accidents. Additionally, the region's market is expanding owing to economic stability and rising government spending is fueling the market growth in the region.
Handheld Portable Radio Accounted for the Highest Revenue
The handheld portable radio is likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the projection period and held a significant revenue share in 2022. These handheld radios make it possible to communicate instantly and without delay.
Digital Radio to Grow at the Highest CAGR
The analog technology segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate. However, Digital radios is likely to grow at the highest CAGR. This is due to the fact that they have a 40% greater battery life than analog radios. Every time a radio transmits, the battery is required for power. Compared to an analog radio, digital radio uses half as much battery power for each broadcast.
Public Safety Segment is the Popular Consumer of Land Mobile Radio
The public safety segment acquired more than 60% of the world's demand for land mobile radios. Currently, the public safety segment dominates the worldwide land mobile radio market. The home security sector has the largest market share within the public safety sector, followed by the armed forces and defense. For instance, in Nov 2022, the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) organized safety and law enforcement operations throughout the northeastern U.S. state. In order to replace dated systems that were challenging to maintain, MSP opted to develop a new statewide land mobile radio (LMR) trunked system.
Top 5 Companies to Record 42.1% of Revenue Share
The top 5 global land mobile radio companies are Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Triple C Communications, Inc., BK Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Anritsu, Leonardo USA, and Tait Communications. They record 42.1% of the market's total revenue as a group.
Astute Analytica lists Motorola as one of the top companies in the world market for land mobile radios. The company is expanding at a good rate and has a sizable market share. For instance, in March 2023, the U.S. Air Force awarded Motorola Solutions a 10-year, US$ 340.3 million contract to assist in managing the enterprise land mobile radio system's life cycle. The Department of Defense and LMR network sustainment maintenance services will both cover by the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/land-mobile-radio-market
Apart from Motorola, other players also have a strong share and are currently adopting strategies to be in the competitive field.
• In April 2023, L3Harris Technologies radios are now available, according to Southern Linc, the wireless division of Southern Company, which offers communications across P25 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and LTE networks. The business will sell L3Harris' XL ConvergeTM and XL OnboardTM family of portable and mobile devices.
• In March 2023, Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) chose the company Mission Critical Partners (MCP) to finish evaluating the organization's LMR system. The Rhode Island Statewide Communications Network (RISCON), a system utilized by emergency responders, will be improved and upgraded thanks to state funding provided to RIEMA.
• In March 2023, Information technology professionals can use a document created by SAFECOM, the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to plan, build, and maintain land mobile radio networks.
List of Prominent Companies
Anritsu
BK Technologies
Cisco Systems Inc.
CODAN Limited
Harris Corporation
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
Icom
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Leonardo USA
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Sepura Limited
Simoco Wireless Solutions
Tait Communications
Thales Group
Triple C Communications, Inc.
Other prominent players
Segmentation Outline
By Type
Fixed Base
Handheld Portable radio
Vehicle Mounted radio
By Technology
Analog Technology
Digital Technology
TETRA
DMR
P25
Others (TETRAPOL, NXDN, and dPMR)
By Frequency
25-174 MHz (VHF)
450-512 MHz (UHF)
700 MHz and Above
By Application
Commercial
Retail
Transportation
Utility
Mining
Others (Entertainment, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism)
Public Safety
Military and Defense
Home Security
Emergency and Medical Services (EMS)
Fire Department
Others (Public Places, Events)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/land-mobile-radio-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn