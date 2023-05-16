Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,538 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting on May 18, 2023

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting on May 18, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jena Frick, 410-767-0503 
jena.frick@maryland.gov 

Maryland State Board of Education to Host
Special Meeting on May 18, 2023

BALTIMORE (May 16, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Thursday, May 18, at the Maritime Conference Center, 692 Maritime Blvd., Linthicum Heights, MD 21090.

The public can attend or stream the opening remarks of the meeting beginning at 9 a.m. The State Board of Education will adjourn for executive session from 9:10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link.

###

05.16.2023_Board of Ed Meeting May 18

 

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting on May 18, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more