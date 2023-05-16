Former Michigan, NFL Star Jon Runyan to Headline June 13 Event to Benefit the National Nonprofit SoldierStrong Dedicated to Helping Military Veterans

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former University of Michigan and NFL standout Jon Runyan will headline a June event in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., to benefit SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping military veterans take their next steps forward in life after service.



The “Stand Up! For Veterans Luncheon to benefit SoldierStrong” is set for 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Kingsley Bloomfield Hills - DoubleTree by Hilton, 39475 Woodward Ave. Robert Dempster, a Michigan businessman who hosts The Positive Patriot radio show, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Runyan, a Flint native, played for the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans from 1996 to 1999, the Philadelphia Eagles from 2000 to 2008, and the San Diego Chargers in 2009. He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 1999 and a 2002 Pro Bowl Choice. He is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

After his playing years, Runyan was elected to Congress, representing New Jersey’s Third Congressional District from 2011 to 2015 and serving on the Armed Services, Veterans Affairs, and Natural Resources committees.

SoldierStrong is a national nonprofit based in Stamford with a mission to assist America's military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service by providing revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs facilities and other medical centers, as well as to individual veterans, across the country. These technologies include robotic exoskeletons, known as SoldierSuits, used to assist paralyzed and injured veterans in standing and walking again and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat veterans living with post-traumatic stress.

Founded in 2009, SoldierStrong has donated more than $5.4 million in advanced medical technology to date and more than $500,000 in scholarships. Donations include 30 SoldierSuits, 30 BraveMind virtual reality systems, three iBOT ® Personal Mobility Devices and 10 REAL Recovery systems.

The event will include entertainment by Dempster, a silent auction that will feature "Trips of a Lifetime" presented by AmFund, and a demonstration of the SoldierSuit by SoldierStrong Ambassador Bryce Cherryholmes , who is a retired U.S. Marine staff sergeant.

Those interested in attending can register at: www.soldierstrong.org/stand-up-vets . For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christina Stroback at christina@soldierstrong.org . Additional information about SoldierStrong is available at soldierstrong.org.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women continue moving in the only direction they should know - forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes toward support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit http://www.soldierstrong.org/

CONTACT: ERIC WOOLSON

515-681-3967