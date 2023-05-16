New Documentary Chronicles the Black Experience, Efforts to Increase Diversity at The Catholic University of America

Film celebrates 50th anniversary of the first graduating class of the University’s Partnership Program

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D. C., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A documentary has been released telling the stories of Catholic University’s efforts to recruit and welcome Black students, especially from the Washington, D.C. area through its “Partnership Program.” Fifty years after the University’s first graduates of the Partnership Program — created in the wake of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — the documentary examines its founding, its struggles, and the progress being made to create a more diverse campus community.

Catholic University admitted 30 Black students mainly from the local area through the Partnership Program. To mark its success and the work that has been done, the University bestowed honorary doctoral degrees to the program's first directors, Leon LeBuffe and Thaddeus Aubry at the University-wide Commencement ceremony on May 13.

The documentary, No Longer Out of Reach, was directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker and journalist Chris Jenkins. The documentary features four of the program’s first participants along with Aubry and LeBuffe, both alumni, telling their stories. Additional voices from former students and archival footage complete the narrative about how Black students first faced significant struggles to get an education and how the University has been supporting the program since its founding in 1969. To screen the documentary, visit here .

“I can think of no better way to mark the 50th anniversary of the Partnership Program than to shine a light on its history, celebrate its accomplishments, and award honorary degrees to the program’s first directors, Leon LeBuffe and Thaddeus Aubry,” said Dr. Peter K. Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University. “Both of these extraordinary gentlemen offered their offices, homes, and time to students and were dedicated and welcoming.”

The Partnership Program has helped scores of Black students from the Washington metropolitan area attend Catholic University. In 1968, the year before the program started, there were seven Black undergraduates on campus. Now total undergraduate and graduate enrollment of Black students accounts for approximately 10% of the total student body.

During LeBuffe and Aubry’s tenure, they personally mentored every matriculating program student — from their first days on campus through graduation. Even the few who ultimately did not complete the program benefited from their attention. This impact was felt so strongly and had such a profound impact on program graduates that the group established an endowed scholarship — the Thaddeus F. Aubry Jr. and Leon LeBuffe Scholarship — to honor their legacy and help current and future Black students at Catholic University through financial grants.

No Longer Out of Reach features four of the original 30 Black students admitted in 1969: Elvira Wise Smith, Ronny B. Lancaster, Andrea Cullins, and Kenneth Walker. The partners recount their experiences and journeys as Black students on Catholic University’s campus in the 70s. LeBuffe and Aubry discuss the role they played to bridge the gap and help students acclimate to the almost entirely white, and frequently unwelcoming, environment in which they found themselves.

ABOUT: The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and 31 research facilities and is home to 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

