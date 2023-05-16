Volunteers from U.S. Navy help build homes at Habitat LA’s South LA Development

Annual LA Fleet Week® Happening at Habitat LA’s Isabel Villas

Los Angeles, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of 2023 LA Fleet Week®, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will welcome a team of active-duty Navy and Marine personnel to the Isabel Villas home development in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. LA Fleet Week® is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation's Sea Services and a time of giving back to our veteran communities.

Starting May 24th, service members will volunteer for 2 days with Habitat LA to build homes for first-time homebuyers as part of the Habitat for Heroes program. Founded in 2011, the outreach program seeks to assist, engage, educate and serve Veterans, active-duty members, and their families year-round.

Habitat LA recognizes that the veteran population is growing, and this year’s LA Fleet Week is a time to honor the more than 300,000 veterans who live and work in Los Angeles County. Currently, the number of veterans in LA County is greater than any other county in the United States.

“The annual LA Fleet Week celebration honors and connects the men and women of our United States Sea Services to the Southern California community,” explained LA Fleet Week Foundation President Jonathan Williams. “Habitat LA’s mission to build affordable housing for all, including veterans and their families, makes the volunteer opportunity for our sailors and Marines one of the most popular community relations projects each year.”

Habitat LA's Isabel Villas development is the site of eight new single-story homes with private yards, attached 2-car garages, drought-tolerant landscape, energy-efficient appliances, solar systems, and more.

“Habitat LA is honored to be a part of LA Fleet Week each year. Our nations’ servicemembers embody selfless sacrifice for others, and their commitment to community shines through as they work alongside our team during this annual event. Our Habitat for Heroes program celebrates servicemembers year-round through each of our housing programs. We are proud to honor the leadership and excellence of our local military community,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA.

To date, over 275 veterans and active-duty military members have benefited from the homebuyer education, home repair, and advocacy efforts built into our Habitat for Heroes program. For further information on programming and ways to get involved, please contact veteranscoordinator@habitatla.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and to help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. To learn more about Habitat LA, please visit habitatla.org.

About LA Fleet Week®: LA Fleet Week is a multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services that takes place annually on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles during the Memorial Day Weekend. First held in 2016, the event has become a Southern California tradition attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year.

LA Fleet Week is made possible due to the generosity and commitment by planning affiliates and sponsors including the Port of Los Angeles, LA Fleet Week Foundation, National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA, City of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Emergency Management Department, USO, Habitat LA, Outfront Media, Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, Dave & Busters, Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports, as several other presenting and supporting sponsors.

Makebra Bridges Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles mbridges@habitatla.org