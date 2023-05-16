Court system releases 2022 Juvenile Court Annual Report

The 2022 Juvenile Court Annual Report for the North Dakota Court System has been posted. The Juvenile Court Annual Report looks specifically at referrals to juvenile court, disposition of juvenile cases, and specific programs within the juvenile court offices across the state.

This year’s report includes data fact sheets on all referrals, disposition of delinquent cases, detention and attendant care admissions, and Child in Need of Protection and Termination of Parental Rights filings.

Reports on cooperative agreements with two tribal courts, juvenile guardianships, and the dual status youth initiative are also included.

Read the 2022 Juvenile Court Annual Report: https://www.ndcourts.gov/Media/Default/Trial%20Courts/Juvenile%20Court/juvenile-court-annual-report-2022.pdf