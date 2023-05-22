GV29 A MEDITATION: WOMEN THE POWER PARADIGM, A Multi Award-Winning Indie Film Release by Filmmaker Bob Bryan

GV29 A MEDITATION: Women The Power Paradigm (DVD Front Cover) GV29 Voices Meme GV29 A MEDITATION: Women The Power Paradigm (DVD Back Cover)

It's awesome to hear the responses of these 6 women artists to what power, pain, rage, discipline & passion means to them & their strong commitment to succeed.

What is Power? Power, I guess would be knowing your own strengths, knowing your own weaknesses, being confident and controlling the situation. Controlling what happens around you... That's Power!” — Angela Meryl, Featured Artist (Actress / Stuntwoman / Motivator-Author)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GV29 A MEDITATION: WOMEN THE POWER PARADIGM reflects the complex realities of today's woman. Many contemporary women find that the paths to self-empowerment are lonely, confusing and difficult.'Women The Power Paradigm' examines the perspectives and attitudes of six (6) unusual women on a quest for finding Emotional, Professional and Artistic fulfillment. These amazingly talented women have designed for themselves a methodology for achieving their goals of self-realization, regardless of life's omnipresent challenges and unpredictability."I wanted GV29 to represent women who have found a clarifying methodology to accomplishing their desired goals. In all cases their quest is a heavy psychological lift, yet completely achievable if one is completely dedicated to change.The challenge lies in acquiring a positive and powerful uplifting conscious belief system, implementing a personal development program (both physically and mentally), as well as courageously wrestling with, in some cases, subtle, yet personality defining programmed self-esteem issues.Personal struggles with Fear, Pain, Power, Rage, Self-Confidence, Negativity, Defense of the Ego, Passion, Self-Expression, Laziness, and lack of Discipline and Training etc. are important factors that must be confronted, understood and overcome. The results ultimately integrated into one's toolbox concept of self, in order to be successful.Consistent sacrifices, setting priorities, organizing long and short-term goals must be made in order to achieve this next level of self-actualization.As the Director of GV29, my desire is that my audiences will identify with this new Paradigm and be inspired to action by these Powerful Kick-Ass Women ," says Filmmaker Bob Bryan.GV29 REVIEW:"These women speak from Strength: a history of challenges, risk taking, making their work and fun combine. The variations of these 6 women are one way to see it, the similar struggles, 'Working harder for less.'Motherhood does not end the dream, it just changes it, is another theme in the subtext. It is about personal power and caring for others, it's about risking, being scared and doing it anyway, always finding the way out.GV29 A MEDITATION: WOMEN THE POWER PARADIGM is a revelation for men as to how women are inside, perhaps for some women as well, who hold back from the Warrior inside themselves that wants something more." - Jack G Bowman, M.A. LMFT

