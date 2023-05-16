Global File Transfer Software Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 6,996.34 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the analysis of Astute Analytica, global file transfer software is a lucrative market with numerous growth opportunities for the key players. According to the data given by Astute Analytica, the global file transfer software market revenue was US$ 2,779.26 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6,996.34 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
A major trend that is driving the file transfer industry is technological development. Major industry players are creating managed file transfer systems like Diplomat MFT v9.1 that offer their users new advantages. For instance, the Diplomat MFT v9.1 was made available by US-based managed file transfer service vendor Coviant Software in June 2022. It is an upgrade to its platform that adds additional capabilities like support for concurrent file transfers to multiple destinations, file synchronization, and data replication. Customers who need to quickly copy files, including site content, for distribution to permitted web farms and across data centers can thus benefit from this solution.
North America Attained Sales of US$ 1021.22 million
In 2022, the region recorded sales of US$ 1021.22 million, an 8.0% increase over 2021. The majority of income came from the U.S., with US$ 688.93 million in 2022, which increased by 9.0% from 2021.
The high rate of technological adoption in North America is one of the main factors influencing the market. There is a strong demand for file transfer software to handle and transfer massive volumes of data in the area because it is home to many of the top technology companies in the world. The fact that there are numerous large corporations and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the area, who are key users of file transfer software, serves to emphasize this even more.
The Asia-Pacific region is likely to experience the fastest CAGR growth in the file-sharing software industry. The market growth is mainly due to the rise in enterprises and the rising adoption of software to boost productivity and efficiency in businesses.
Additionally, BPO services are headquartered in APAC and serve numerous economies and regions that do not speak English. As a result, this encourages the development of file-sharing software in the local market. Additionally, regional market value is also rising by technological developments, a variety of dynamic and diverse international organizations, and local organizations.
Software Segment to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
According to projections, the software segment is likely to lead the global file transfer software market. According to our research, file transfer software can connect with already-in-use systems, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, to enable seamless data transfer and enhanced workflow, which is fueling the segment's growth.
Large Enterprise is the Leading Consumer of File Transfer Software
The large enterprise segment is likely to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue throughout the forecasted period. File transfer software is increasingly necessary for large enterprises since they frequently need to transfer large amounts of data for internal communications, teamwork, or business transactions.
Cloud Segment Dominated the Global File Transfer Software Market
In 2022, the cloud segment was holding a leading position in the global market and is likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The popularity of cloud file transfer software is growing as companies explore ways to increase productivity and cut expenses. This expanding trend has a number of causes, including the fact that cloud-based solutions are frequently more cost-effective and simpler to operate than conventional on-premise software.
BFSI Industry Mainly Adopt File Transfer Software
Due to the banking and financial sector's rapid digitization and the fact that BFSI organizations handle significant amounts of sensitive and confidential data, such as financial transactions and customer information, which must transfer securely, the BFSI sector experienced the highest growth in 2022 and is likely to continue doing so over the forecasted period.
Top Companies in the Global File Transfer Software Market Include IBM Corporation, Axway, Oracle Corporation, Broadcom Inc., and SWIFT
In 2022, the top 5 competitors attained around 63% of the market share. These companies are currently seeking to manage a certain business-related activity in a nation with advantageous legal regulations. This enables businesses to save expenses while maintaining subject-matter experts on staff for each crucial stage of their respective organizations.
IBM provides a selection of file transfer applications, including the well-known Lotus Notes collaboration suite. Additionally, Oracle provides several file transfer options, including its well-known database management system. Axway, the second-largest publisher of horizontal software and a well-known expert in the Middleware sector enables more than 11,000 customers worldwide to create networks for information sharing among their various IT applications.
In reality, a number of significant competitors in the global file transfer software market are now putting more of their attention into creating successful acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations to increase their respective client bases.
Key Strategies of Other Players
• In April 2023, Redwood Software, a pioneer in secure file transfer and full-stack automation, unveiled a new version of its Cerberus FTP Server product. The most recent version of Cerberus FTP Server adds additional capabilities that make it even easier for a company to quickly start using a dependable, secure, and easy-to-use file transfer solution.
• In April 2023, in order to make it simpler for Android users to transfer files between their mobile devices and Windows, Google recently released the beta version of Nearby Share. It happens a long time after Google first mentioned it in January 2022 as part of its commitment to better integrate its mobile OS with Microsoft's platform.
• In Nov 2022, In South Korea, Samsung released Dropship, a file-sharing app for Galaxy handsets with Good Lock. No matter the model, iOS, Android, and web users may all share files using Dropship. Users can quickly exchange files by scanning a QR code or using a special link, and these links or codes can include a validity period that specifies how long the files are available for download.
• In May 2022, Leonovus Inc. unveiled Torozo, a fully-owned software, as a service that satisfies the enormously expanding demand for an all-in-one, user-friendly, cost-effective, and incredibly secure file sharing, file transfer, and cloud storage application.
List of Prominent Players
Axway
CA Technologies Inc. (Broadcom)
Globalscape
Hightail
IBM
Progress Software Corporation (Ipswitch)
Micro Focus
OpenText Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Saison
Signiant Inc.
Software AG
SWIFT
Wipro Limited
Other Prominent Players
