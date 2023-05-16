Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: May 16, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $8 Million Project to Rehabilitate Corridors and Bridges in Orchard Park New Road Surface, Turning Lanes and Pedestrian Improvements Will Enhance Safety and Increase Capacity Along Vital Corridors New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on an $8 million project to rehabilitate a 4.1-mile stretch of the State Routes 240/277 overlap, also known as Buffalo Street to Orchard Park Road to Chestnut Ridge Road, and repair two bridges on U.S. Route 20A, Quaker Street, in the village and town of Orchard Park in Erie County. The project will resurface the roadways, add turning lanes, improve accommodations for pedestrians, increase capacity and rehabilitate bridges on these roads that feed major commercial corridors and arterials to Highmark Stadium. "Governor Hochul has prioritized investing and rebuilding transportation infrastructure in communities across New York State," said Commissioner Dominguez. "The rehabilitation of these highways and bridges in Orchard Park will enhance safety and make it easier for people to walk, bike and drive in this community." Improvements planned as part of the project include resurfacing the 4.1 miles of State Routes 240/277 from Armor Duells Road to U.S. Route 20, Southwestern Boulevard, and 1.9 miles of U.S. Route 20A from Centre Drive to Freeman Road. Exclusive left-turn lanes will be installed on the two legs of the intersection on Milestrip Road with State Routes 240/277, and an exclusive right-turn lane will be installed on the west leg of New Armor Duells Road at State Routes 240/277. Existing curb ramps and sidewalks throughout the project corridor will be modified or reconstructed as needed to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. New sidewalks will be installed on the east side of State Routes 240/277 from Southwestern Boulevard to Michael Road, and on the west side from Southwestern Boulevard to Weiss Avenue. Twelve traffic signals will be improved as a part of this project. Traffic signs and pavement markings will be replaced, and drainage structures will be repaired or replaced as necessary throughout the project limits. The bridges on U.S. Route 20A over Smokes Creek and the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be rehabilitated including deck, concrete and joint repairs, and the installation of new bridge railing. Construction is scheduled to be completed during the winter of 2024. For those attending events at Highmark Stadium, including Buffalo Bills home games, roads and pedestrian facilities within the construction zones will be open and safe to use during all events. Senator Patrick M. Gallivan: "New York's commitment to building and maintaining our roads and bridges is critical to public safety, business and economic development. This $8 million project will not only benefit residents of Orchard Park, but the thousands of motorists who depend on these roads and bridges to get to work, school and other destinations throughout the community."