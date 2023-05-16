Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Outlook & Pricing Strategies, Forecast & Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for autonomous vehicles is a key factor driving ADAS market revenue growth

Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size – USD 18.77 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the Asia Pacific region ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) research in the year 2023.

The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size was USD 18.77 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of automotive industries in emerging economies accompanied by technological advancements is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

ADAS are passive and active safety systems that are designed to eliminate human error when operating various types of vehicles. ADAS systems employ advanced technologies to assist drivers while driving and as a result, improve driver performance. ADAS employs various sensor technologies to perceive environment around the vehicle and then either provide information to driver or take action as needed. Today, ADAS systems are used in automobiles, trucks, and buses, as well as farming, construction, and military vehicles.

Various governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations to install ADAS in all vehicles to enhance passenger safety, thereby driving demand for the product. These systems were initially installed in luxury cars but now due to increasing disposable income, manufacturers have started integrating ADAS into lower segments of cars too. Moreover, various vehicle manufacturers are investing in these systems to differentiate and put a premium touch on their vehicle range. However, lack of awareness and knowledge regarding these systems among end-users in developing countries is a major restraint to the market expansion

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market – Segmentation Assessment

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LiDAR

Camera Unit

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Infrared Sensor

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

