Direct Path Institute Announces World-Class Costa Rica Yoga & Meditation Retreat February 25 – March 3, 2024
(Re)Treat and Reset in Stunning Montezuma with Early Bird Package Offer
I feel so lucky to have been able to learn from Jessica. If you are wondering if you should take the leap to any sort of wellness training or retreat experience with Direct Path Institute……DO IT!”WATERTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Path Institute today announced that an early bird package offer for the Costa Rica Yoga & Meditation Retreat February 25-March 3, 2024 is now on sale for a limited time.
— Kaitlyn Perlman, Brooklyn, NY
This exclusive wellness retreat will take place in the beautiful mountains of Montezuma, Costa Rica at the Aves Hotel and Resort, renowned for its Balinese inspired tropical luxury and tranquil setting. One of the most unique beach destinations in the world, the property is surrounded by lush jungle and manicured lawns overlooking the Pacific Ocean’s stunning Nicoya Bay. Sleek and comfortable with a modern ascetic, guests will relish in the serene natural beauty that is guaranteed to calm the mind and soul.
Limited Early Bird discounts are now available for booking from $2649 for a 7 day / 6 night experience including:
-Daily yoga, meditation, and workshops on private yoga shalas with ocean vistas
-Stunning accommodations in one of the five blue zones in the world
-All meals and luxury open plan accommodations with wi-fi and air conditioning
-Serenity lounge pool, jacuzzi and 17-meter lap pool
-Hiking trails with waterfalls
-Zipline and catamaran snorkel and private island excursion
-Access to many other popular excursions like surfing, beach combing, and horseback riding
-Free roundtrip airport shuttle transportation
“We are thrilled to be back in Costa Rica in February 2024 so both returning students and new clients can experience this once-in-a-lifetime wellness journey, “said Direct Path Institute Co-Founder, Jessica Proulx. “We have sold out every retreat over the last 10 years and have been lucky to witness the much needed transformation that students experience through the deep personal and community connections that this retreat offers”, she added.
The early bird discount is available through June 30th, 2023, spaces are limited.
In addition to annual destination retreats, Direct Path Institute offers accredited yoga teacher training, meditation and mindfulness practice courses, and spiritual studies with online and in person options. The company is also offering a new mindfulness, puppetry, and play facilitator training, @Play, to help support children and teens to build emotional and social skills, use their creativity and talk about difficult subject matter in a safe space.
About Direct Path Institute
Direct Path Institute works to help clients find purpose and nurture potential through online and worldwide in-person wellbeing programming. Whether starting on the path of yoga and meditation, or seeking the education necessary to build a career, Direct Path Institute offers courses accessible to a wide range of students of all ages and skill levels. Led by Jess Proulx, an experienced registered yoga and meditation teacher and Eastern philosophy educator for over 20 years along with meditation teacher and mentor Mike Williams, the company offers dynamic courses to meet the needs of students in every stage of their spiritual journey. To learn more visit yourdirectpath.com.
