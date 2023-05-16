Vegas Movie Awards™ Partners With Pugnacious to Unleash a Game-Changing Filmmaking Event in Las Vegas
This partnership will help expand the reach and visibility of Vegas Movie Awards™.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, is excited to announce its highly anticipated first annual awards gala in the heart of Las Vegas. This star-studded event will honor and showcase the best talents in independent cinema, establishing Vegas Movie Awards™ as one of the most influential and fastest-growing film festivals worldwide.
During the pandemic, Vegas Movie Awards™ gained recognition for its sought-after competitions and its innovative initiatives to support thousands of filmmakers, providing them with confidence and a sense of belonging when the entire film industry and major festivals were shutting down indefinitely.
Despite the challenges of conducting in-person events, in just over three years, Vegas Movie Awards™ has attracted submissions from over 80 countries and received high-quality films and scripts from Academy Awards®, Golden Globes®, Emmys®, and BAFTA®-winning actors and directors. It has also ranked among the top 5 film festivals with excellent reviews out of over 12,000 festivals listed on the FilmFreeway platform.
In line with its values and commitment to expanding its reach and visibility, Vegas Movie Awards™ has partnered with pugnacious, a leading all-female agency specializing in events, strategic brand management and digital marketing. With pugnacious LLC as its Agency of Record (AOR), Vegas Movie Awards™ aims to enhance its brand presence, amplify its audience reach, and establish itself as a global powerhouse in the film industry.
The festival's dedication to celebrating excellence in independent cinema has positioned it as a premier platform for emerging talents and established artists to showcase their work. Vegas Movie Awards™ offers a unique ecosystem that supports the professional and personal growth of new and established filmmakers throughout the year through its festival events, educational content from the Vegas Movie Academy™, and the mission of its Fromtheart Foundation™ to bring hope and a sense of community to the world through art.
"These have been very challenging years, where the pandemic forced us to cancel all our in-person events while filmmakers from around the world turned to us for refuge during extremely challenging moments in their careers and lives. Growing so rapidly has been very stressful for our team because many times you make a filmmaker happy but you know you want to do more. Now is the time to do more," said Sergio Barbasso, President and Festival Director at Vegas Movie Awards™.
"Our partnership with pugnacious is true to our commitment to creating meaningful events that highlight the tremendous sensitivity of our filmmakers, with a focus on female entrepreneurship, and that allow them to gain greater exposure to industry professionals and global audiences in an attempt to change the world with their message."
The Vegas Movie Awards™ Gala Ceremony, scheduled for September 2023, promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with glamor, entertainment, and celebration that will rival Hollywood and bring more attention to the city of Las Vegas as a growing hub for filmmaking.
Curated by the professionalism and experience of pugnacious, LLC and the Advisory Board of VMA, the ceremony will bring together filmmakers, industry insiders, and renowned personalities to recognize exceptional contributions to the art of filmmaking.
For media inquiries, interview requests, and partnership opportunities, please contact:
Crystal Cardwell
CMO | pugnacious
Las Vegas, Nevada
United States
panama@getpugnacious.com
850-527-2520
About Vegas Movie Awards™:
Vegas Movie Awards™ is a highly acclaimed international film festival dedicated to celebrating excellence. For years, it has been advocating to make indie cinema a better place for filmmakers and to present Las Vegas as a present and future center for global filmmaking. As part of a larger social project through the 501(c)(3) FromHeart Foundation™, the festival nurtures and educates its participants, providing them with an enviable international stage to showcase their work. Additionally, Vegas Movie Awards™ utilizes art and talent to bring hope and a sense of community to those who need to fulfill basic needs such as food and shelter.
To learn more about Vegas Movie Awards™ and its mission, visit www.vegasmovieawards.com.
About pugnacious LLC:
pugnacious is a leading experiential marketing agency specializing in strategic brand management and digital marketing. As Vegas Movie Awards™'s Agency of Record (AOR), pugnacious enhances brand presence, expands audience reach, and elevates visibility through innovative campaigns. For more information, visit https://getpugnacious.com/
