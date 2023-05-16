Washington Metro Oasis to host two free events for music lovers with renowned vocalist, Julie Kurzava
Nonprofit dedicated to older adults to feature two new classes; made possible with support from Maryland State Arts CouncilBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 23, Washington Metro Oasis will host two free events for musical enthusiasts in the Washington Metro area, supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council. The classes will join the extensive roster of both in-person and online programs that the national nonprofit, The Oasis Institute, offers to older adults across the country. Oasis programs seek to combat social isolation and loneliness, which have been proven to exacerbate chronic illness and contribute to increased mortality.
“Timeless Broadway Tunes,” a concert and sing-along, will begin at 10 a.m., with refreshments for participants available at 9:30 a.m. Vocalist and actress Julie Kurzava, who is known for her many performances throughout the Mid-Atlantic, will be accompanied by pianist Diane Kinsley in a Washington Metro Oasis exclusive event that is open to the public. Julie and Diane will lead participants in a sing-along with tunes from Broadway favorites such as “The King and I,” “My Fair Lady” and “The Music Man.” The program will run until 11:15 a.m. at the White Oak Senior Center, located at 1700 April Lane in Silver Spring, MD. Although the program is free, registration is requested, which can be done by calling 240-777-6944 or by visiting the White Oak front desk. The program is made possible through a partnership between Oasis and Montgomery County Recreation.
From 1:00-2:30 p.m., Julie will lecture and lead a discussion on “Timeless Tunes, Timeless Themes: Beloved 1950’s Musicals” at the Oasis center, located at the Macy’s Home Store at 7125 Democracy Blvd in Bethesda, MD. Julie will detail the history of three great American musicals, “The King and I,” “My Fair Lady” and the “Music Man,” and explore topics and themes such as cross-cultural tolerance, the effects of class distinctions and the importance of community. The free event will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. Support and assistance will be provided to online participants by a volunteer Zoom moderator. All online classes are closed-captioned. Registration is required, available at washington-metro.oasiseverywhere.org under Class #323, or can be done by calling Oasis at 240-800-3745.
Many of Oasis’ programs have profound mental and physical health effects on participants. Benefits of the two classes being offered May 23 include:
-The opportunity to gather in a group to fulfill the need for engaging and connecting with cohorts, especially after a prolonged period of isolation
-Addressing the desire for lifelong learning and musical appreciation. Also, allowing participants to practice self-expression in a safe space
-The release of positive hormones such as endorphins, enhancement of lung function, and the mitigation of stress and anxiety through breathing
-Increased mental alertness, memory, and concentration.
Washington Metro Oasis currently offers lifelong learning classes, computer and technology classes geared to seniors, health and wellness programs and volunteer opportunities. To view currently available classes, visit https://washington-metro.oasiseverywhere.org. The organization invites any senior looking to learn and thrive to join Oasis today. Membership is free and open to anyone over the age of 50.
Washington Metro Oasis is located at the Macy’s Home Store at 7125 Democracy Blvd in Bethesda, MD. The center is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To contact Washington Metro Oasis, call (240) 800-3745 or email washingtonmetro@oasisnet.org.
About Oasis
The Oasis Institute is a national nonprofit organization centered on a mission to serve adults ages 50 and over. The organization is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and was founded in 1982, during a time when many programs for older adults were oriented around childish games and passive activities. Today, 40 years later, The Oasis Network includes the Oasis headquarters in St. Louis, a national network of nine educational centers, spanning the country coast to coast, and program partners in nearly 250 communities across the country. Oasis’ tutoring program serves older adults interested in teaching or mentoring through partnerships in education and school districts. Volunteer programs help older adults fulfill the satisfaction of joy that comes with giving back to their communities. The nonprofit’s interactive educational courses help to reduce social isolation among seniors in droves. For more information about the Oasis Institute and available programs, visit @OasisInstitute on Facebook and Twitter, on LinkedIn at The Oasis Institute, or via their website www.oasisnet.org.
