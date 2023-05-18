3D Cell Culture Market Size Revenue to Cross USD 8.3 billion by 2031 | CAGR Of 18.2%

3D Cell Culture Market Forecast

Asia-Pacific offers profitable opportunities for key players operating in the 3D cell culture market due to economic development and low operating costs.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR Of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions, continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening, inclination toward the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research and increased demand for organ transplantation drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑𝐃 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• 3d Biotek LLC

• Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

• Avantor, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson And Company

• Corning Incorporated

• Insphero AG

• Lonza Group LTD.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Synthecon

• Incorporated

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝟑𝐃 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the scaffold based platforms segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the microchips segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments such as scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, and services.

Based on application, the cancer research segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the regenerative medicine segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as stem cell research and drug discovery.

Based on end user, the academic institutes segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The contract research laboratories segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

