Tara Franks, Chief Operating Officer of TD2, recognized as a 2023 Phoenix Titan 100
Tara is widely acknowledged as a respected industry leader, sought after for her valuable insights with biotech start-ups and oncology companies.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Tara Franks, Chief Operating Officer of Translational Drug Development (TD2), as a 2023 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives.
— Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2
They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 43,000 individuals and generate upwards of $11 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be honored at an awards ceremony on August 24th, 2023.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
"Ms. Franks has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic acumen in driving TD2's growth and success within the oncology drug development industry. Her profound insight and innovative approach have positioned TD2 as a major player in critical areas such as pancreatic cancer, cell-therapy, and glioblastoma. With her expertise and capabilities, she has consistently outperformed market growth rates and spearheaded operational improvements, optimizing efficiency.” said Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2. “Tara is widely acknowledged as a respected industry leader, sought after for her valuable insights with biotech start-ups and oncology companies."
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on August 24th, 2023, will be held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.
This entertainment arena located in Glendale, Arizona anchors the 223-acre Westgate Entertainment District. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” said Ryan Lindsay, Partner at Wipfli.
Kristen Dempsey
Translational Drug Development (TD2)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn