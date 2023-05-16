Covenant of Mayors holds high-level conference in Ukraine to drive green recovery efforts

On 10 May, the Covenant of Mayors – the world’s largest climate and energy movement – conducted a high-level conference on green recovery in Lviv, Ukraine.

The event was dedicated to the post-war recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine, with a focus on practical strategies.

The conference brought together mayors and representatives from about 200 Ukrainian municipalities to discuss their achievements and common problems within the framework of the Covenant of Mayors. Representatives of EU institutions and member states also attended the conference, highlighting the importance of international support for Ukraine’s recovery efforts.

At the conference, energy efficiency was highlighted as an important component of reconstruction. The establishment of the Ukraine Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency Transformation Fund, which will be financed from revenues from the CO2 tax, will be a permanent source of funding for the numerous energy efficiency programmes already being prepared for different sectors of the economy.

