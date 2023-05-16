EU contributes €1.9 million to UNFPA’s life-saving emergency services for women in Ukraine

The European Union has contributed €1.9 million to the United Nations Population Fund to support the humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The grant will be used to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services for women and girls, as well as provide care and support to survivors of gender-based violence, including those who have experienced conflict-related sexual violence.

The funds will support a 15-month period of operations for five mobile health units that provide emergency obstetric and newborn care to communities affected by war in the Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

In addition, funds will be used to set up ten gynaecology rooms and maintain 14 existing rooms. These institutions will focus on improving access to high quality services for the most vulnerable populations, including the clinical management of rape cases. An important part of the contribution is to raise awareness among health staff about gender-based violence and the needs of women with disabilities.

“Without access to quality care, women are at a higher risk of pregnancy-related complications that can lead to illness and death for mother and child. The EU’s contribution to the UNFPA’s life-saving emergency services is a crucial step towards improving the reproductive health of women and girls in Ukraine,” said Claudia Amaral, Head of EU Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine.

