Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,525 in the last 365 days.

EU contributes €1.9 million to UNFPA’s life-saving emergency services for women in Ukraine

The European Union has contributed €1.9 million to the United Nations Population Fund to support the humanitarian response in Ukraine. 

The grant will be used to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services for women and girls, as well as provide care and support to survivors of gender-based violence, including those who have experienced conflict-related sexual violence.

The funds will support a 15-month period of operations for five mobile health units that provide emergency obstetric and newborn care to communities affected by war in the Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. 

In addition, funds will be used to set up ten gynaecology rooms and maintain 14 existing rooms. These institutions will focus on improving access to high quality services for the most vulnerable populations, including the clinical management of rape cases. An important part of the contribution is to raise awareness among health staff about gender-based violence and the needs of women with disabilities.

“Without access to quality care, women are at a higher risk of pregnancy-related complications that can lead to illness and death for mother and child. The EU’s contribution to the UNFPA’s life-saving emergency services is a crucial step towards improving the reproductive health of women and girls in Ukraine,” said Claudia Amaral, Head of EU Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU contributes €1.9 million to UNFPA’s life-saving emergency services for women in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more