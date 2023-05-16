Creative Europe: EU reinforces support to culture sector in Ukraine

Three EU-Ukraine consortia, selected to participate in the European Commission’s Creative Europe programme following a special call for Ukraine, have now started implementing their projects.

These three projects, which involve 16 European and Ukrainian organisations, will support Ukrainian artists and cultural organisations in Ukraine and in the countries participating in Creative Europe, offering flexible funding mechanisms and capacity building.

The ZMINA consortium coordinated by the Izolyatsia organisation will provide financial support to Ukrainian artists and cultural organisations to create and showcase their work in Ukraine and in countries participating in Creative Europe.

The Culture Helps consortium, coordinated by Insha Osvita, has already launched the first calls to fund actions to help displaced Ukrainians, in particular children, to have access to culture. Finally, the U-RE-HERIT consortium, coordinated by the Lithuanian Association of Architects, will provide capacity building support and training to Ukrainian cultural heritage professionals to contribute to the post-war recovery of their country’s cultural heritage.

European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said that with the Creative Europe funding, these three organisations will be able to make a real difference on the ground. “Preserving the cultural heritage and maintaining access to education and culture are key for the resilience and the reconstruction of the country. Creative Europe stands with Ukraine,” said Schinas.

