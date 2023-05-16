EU-supported Ukraine Task Force on energy facilitates 2,000 tonne donation of methanol to Ukraine 

The Ukraine Support Task Force, managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, has announced the delivery of a substantial donation of 2,000 tons of methanol from Equinor, a leading Norwegian energy company, to the largest Ukrainian gas producer Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC (UGV), a subsidiary of Naftogaz Group.

Methanol, a critical raw material for natural gas production, treatment, and transportation, was delivered to Ukraine with support from the European Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The delivery of 2,000 tonnes from Europe to Ukrgazvydobuvannya marks an important milestone – it is the first rail-based shipment of methanol from Europe in UGV’s history, says a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission.

