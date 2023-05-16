EU4Culture: Ukrainian composer Ivan Taranenko to present new project in Europe

Ukrainian musician and composer Ivan Taranenko has received a mobility grant from the EU-funded programme EU4Culture, which enabled him to move to Poland, complete his ‘Fusionfonia_Music of the Ukrainian Land’ project and give a concert in Warsaw.

Ivan Taranenko is a modern Ukrainian composer, performer, teacher, and member of the National Union of Composers of Ukraine. Since 2014, he has been particularly focused on the development and promotion of ‘Music of the Ukrainian Land’ fusion-style project (combination of jazz, folk, rock, academic and electronic music, various timbral combinations), which was founded by the composer in 2000.

Together with European partners, Ivan Taranenko now plans to organise a road show of his project across EU countries in the near future to promote Ukrainian modern music culture in Europe and around the world.

“Music culture is a special component of the Ukrainian people’s cultural blueprint. Despite the war, our artists, with the support from the EU, continue to create by skilfully combining powerful ancient traditions and innovation in their works of art. Our music sounds strongly and inimitably in the polyphony of the modern world,” says the project page on the EU4Ukraine webpage.

EU4Culture is the EU-funded programme that provides support to the cultural sector and creative industries in the Eastern Partnership countries, aiming to foster the development of culture as an engine for growth and social development across the region. EU4Culture is implemented by the Goethe-Institut in partnership with the Danish Culture Institute, Czech Centers and the Institut Français in Georgia. The programme provides Ukrainian artists with mobility grants for travel and temporary (up to 60 days) stay in the EU countries to implement joint projects with European partners.

