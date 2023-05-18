WEBDMG LAUNCHES GRUB TRUCKS FOOD TRUCK LOCATION APP
We used the latest technology to bring accurate food truck locations. Profiles of each food truck gives many details about the food truck. All in a smooth initiative design.
Grub Trucks is a food truck location platform. It provides food truck owners a way to build a following of customers and notify them of their location easily.
— Richard Robinson, owner WEBDMG, LLC.
The app aims to bring customers and food truck owners together though the use of a map and location system. With the click of a button, food truck owners are able to mark their location in real time and customers get turn by turn directions leading them straight to their food truck.
Customers are able to easily see food trucks on a map, view their menus and prices. They also have the ability to ‘favorite’ food trucks they want to keep up with.
In addition to location, the app provides a profile page for each food truck, a menu (with photos) for each food truck, the ability to leave comments, and search for a food truck by name and cuisine type. Each food truck will also have a registered app clip that will allow customers that do not have the app to access the food truck’s current menu. Additionally, food truck owners are able to update their menus as needed and see those updates reflected in the app in real time.
“Grub Trucks is the culmination of years of work that we hope has a positive impact on the food truck industry by closing the gap between customers and truck owners which is the key pain point from many of the truck owners we had the pleasure to speak with.” Richard Robinson, owner WEBDMG, LLC.
APP FEATURES
-Same app for both food truck owners and food truck patrons
-Trucks are discoverable by name and cuisine type
-Trucks displayed on a nearby map
Food Truck Owners:
-Apple app clip enabled
-Dedicated profile for your food truck
-Easily notify customers of your current location
-Schedule upcoming locations
-Add social media and order ahead website
-Low subscription fee
Food Truck Foodies:
-“Favorite” trucks you frequent and receive Push notifications when they are open for business
-View truck menus
-Free app access
To download Grub Trucks, visit:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/grub-trucks/id1116325681
Grub Trucks