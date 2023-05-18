Submit Release
WEBDMG LAUNCHES GRUB TRUCKS FOOD TRUCK LOCATION APP

Grub Trucks Logo

Grub Trucks Map and List view shown side by side running on an iPhone 14 Pro.

We used the latest technology to bring accurate food truck locations. Profiles of each food truck gives many details about the food truck. All in a smooth initiative design.

Admin View for Food Truck owners

Grub Trucks gives food truck owners unprecedented control over when and where they set up. Food truck owners can schedule locations allowing them to pre plan their week and locations. The Grub Trucks app will automatically show their location on the map.

Grub Trucks is a food truck location platform. It provides food truck owners a way to build a following of customers and notify them of their location easily.

NEW KENT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WEBDMG, LLC is proud to announce that Grub Trucks, food truck location app, launched on May 18, 2023. Grub Trucks utilizes the latest technologies to provide food truck owners with the ability to let customers know their exact location.

The app aims to bring customers and food truck owners together though the use of a map and location system. With the click of a button, food truck owners are able to mark their location in real time and customers get turn by turn directions leading them straight to their food truck.

Customers are able to easily see food trucks on a map, view their menus and prices. They also have the ability to ‘favorite’ food trucks they want to keep up with.

In addition to location, the app provides a profile page for each food truck, a menu (with photos) for each food truck, the ability to leave comments, and search for a food truck by name and cuisine type. Each food truck will also have a registered app clip that will allow customers that do not have the app to access the food truck’s current menu. Additionally, food truck owners are able to update their menus as needed and see those updates reflected in the app in real time.

“Grub Trucks is the culmination of years of work that we hope has a positive impact on the food truck industry by closing the gap between customers and truck owners which is the key pain point from many of the truck owners we had the pleasure to speak with.” Richard Robinson, owner WEBDMG, LLC.

APP FEATURES
-Same app for both food truck owners and food truck patrons
-Trucks are discoverable by name and cuisine type
-Trucks displayed on a nearby map

Food Truck Owners:
-Apple app clip enabled
-Dedicated profile for your food truck
-Easily notify customers of your current location
-Schedule upcoming locations
-Add social media and order ahead website
-Low subscription fee

Food Truck Foodies:
-“Favorite” trucks you frequent and receive Push notifications when they are open for business
-View truck menus
-Free app access

We consult, build, execute.
WEBDMG, LLC is a digital design agency that specializes in technology consulting and iOS applications. Our passion lies in creating unique ideas with simple and intuitive design. We create innovative solutions to help you revolutionize how people consume your brand. We will work with you from concept to completion to bring your digital idea to life.   SERVICES  Technology Consulting  We assist businesses in developing their desired technology solutions and understanding their technology needs. Have an idea that you want to take to market? Let us help you get your idea ready for development through our thorough planning and ideation process! A must have in developing your idea and helping to streamline the development process.  iOS Mobile Applications  We build and create native iOS mobile applications. We are passionate about delivering high quality code that utilizes the industry's current technologies

To download Grub Trucks, visit:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/grub-trucks/id1116325681

Mari Robinson
WEBDMG LLC
+1 757-633-5033
email us here
Grub Trucks

