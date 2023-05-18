Austin Wellness Services Launches New Website for Comprehensive Mental Health Support
The New Austin Wellness Services website launches, offering specialized trauma, anxiety, and personality disorders therapies.
Working with a professional will allow you to make a plan, learn better coping mechanisms, and your life will change, it will change for the better.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Wellness Services is proud to announce the launch of its new website, offering a comprehensive range of mental health support services for individuals aged 19 and up. The website is designed to provide easy access to information about the specialized therapies available, appointment booking, and background on the therapist, Destany Schadder, LPC-Associate, R-DMT Registered, MA, NCC.
Heiser Counseling, the main focus of Austin Wellness Services, specializes in trauma, borderline personality disorder, and anxiety counseling. The website highlights three essential therapies: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Dance / Movement Therapy.
ACT is a mindful psychotherapy that encourages clients to focus on the present moment and accept their thoughts and feelings without judgment. DBT is a talk therapy designed for those who experience intense emotions and is commonly used for individuals with borderline personality disorder, among other mental health conditions. Dance / Movement Therapy offers expressive and adaptive therapy, focusing on movement behavior within the therapeutic relationship.
Destany Schadder, the therapist behind Austin Wellness Services, offers comprehensive services to support clients in overcoming challenges, building confidence, and achieving their goals. As a creative with years of movement practice experience, Destany incorporates artistic practices in her sessions to truly allow clients to be seen.
Destany's approach and values center on believing that the body is a resource for better mental health. By incorporating bodily awareness into each session, clients can move and flow through their emotions more effectively.
Working with a professional therapist can lead to sustained and permanent change for those who feel sad, lonely, struggle in relationships, or have difficulty coping with intense emotions. Austin Wellness Services invites individuals to explore its new website and learn more about the transformative therapies available.
To learn more about Austin Wellness Services, request an appointment, or explore the available therapies, please visit https://heisercounseling.com/.
About Austin Wellness Services Austin Wellness Services, based in Austin, Texas, offers specialized mental health support services to individuals aged 19 and up. The practice focuses on counseling for trauma, borderline personality disorder, and anxiety, with various therapy options, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and Dance / Movement Therapy. Founded by Destany Schadder, LPC-Associate, R-DMT Registered, MA, NCC, Austin Wellness Services provides comprehensive, compassionate care to help clients overcome challenges and achieve their goals.
Destany Schadder
destany@heisercounseling.org
512-937-3991
