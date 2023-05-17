Couple Announces ‘The Million-Dollar AI Dating App Challenge’
In a bid to revolutionize the world of online dating, Couple puts a $1M investment up for grabs.
The AI Dating App Challenge offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn your creative concept into reality, and to make a lasting impact on the future of dating.”BASKING RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Couple.com, Inc., the pioneering video-date platform that connects singles across the globe, is thrilled to announce the Million-Dollar AI Dating App Challenge. This unique contest is an open invitation for visionaries, developers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their AI-based dating app ideas and to reshape the way people connect and find love.
The winner will secure a life-changing $1,000,000 investment, valuing their startup at an impressive $10,000,000, and Couple will retain a 10% interest in the venture. Along with the investment, the winner will gain invaluable mentorship, resources, and industry exposure to help them succeed.
Ryan Beswick, CEO of Couple, says, "Couple is looking to revolutionize the dating industry by investing in the power of next-gen, AI-based dating app ideas. We believe that combining AI and online dating will create a more fulfilling and efficient experience for users, and this challenge aims to uncover and enable innovators who share that goal."
To participate in the AI Dating App Challenge, interested applicants should:
Be 18+ years, have a team or team-building plan, and meet all the eligibility requirements outlined in the contest rules and terms at couple.com/milliondollarchallenge
Submit their proposal in English to couple.com/mdc-submit
Be prepared to pitch their proposal should they be among the three semi-finalists
Submissions will be judged on innovation, vision and passion, market potential, AI concept and implementation, user experience design, and execution capabilities. The submission deadline is 7/5/2023, and the winner will be announced on 8/15/23.
“This is a call for big thinkers with groundbreaking startup ideas,” says Beswick. “The AI Dating App Challenge offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn your creative concept into reality, and to make a lasting impact on the future of dating. At the end of the day, romance will remain a very human experience … but the winning AI dating app will make it easier to encounter.”
For more information on the AI Dating App Challenge and to submit ideas, visit couple.com/milliondollarchallenge.
ABOUT COUPLE: Couple.com, Inc., a subsidiary of World Media Group LLC, is a fast-growing startup in the $10B online-dating industry. We’ve created a one-of-a-kind virtual dating experience for singles across the globe. Our belief? Online dating should be an event.
Turns out, daters from all over the world agree.
Couple was founded in June 2020 and has been growing rapidly since then. What started with a small WebRTC tech team has evolved into a global organization with teams in Basking Ridge, NJ; Atlanta, GA; Toronto, Canada; and Bucharest, Romania. (Love knows no borders, and neither does Couple.)
Our community welcomes singles of all ages who are looking for a fun way to meet real people. Whether they’re seeking couplehood, friendship, or casual connection, Couple is committed to connecting them with catches, not catfish.
