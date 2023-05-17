MASTER P AND SNOOP DOGG’S BROADUS FOODS, FIRST BLACK OWNED BREAKFAST FOODS COMPANY, TO GET NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION
Our families grew up supporting the Aunt Jemima brand, believing an African American woman owned it. After learning the truth, we realized the need for diversity and change in the grocery business.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Master P and Snoop Dogg are excited about their new business venture, Broadus Foods. They will be the first Black-owned breakfast line to hit national chain grocery stores, adding diversity to the market share, making history just in time for Juneteenth and the celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.
— Percy Master P Miller
Master P and Snoop are both known for their business endeavors outside of music. In addition, they are committed to giving back through educational youth programs, feeding the elderly, and helping tackle homelessness. Their motto is “The more we make, the more we give.” Master P said, “Our families grew up buying and supporting the Aunt Jemima brand, believing it was owned by an African American woman. When we discovered the truth, we realized that diversity and change in the grocery store business was needed.”
The Rap icons have worked together in the past and maintained a close friendship over the years. Snoop was once signed to P’s No Limit Records. “When P came to me with the idea of honoring my mother and our heritage with our own line, it just made sense, and we are both committed to creating opportunity and jobs to help our communities and build economic empowerment.” Said Snoop. “Snoop and I are both kids who grew up on WIC eating cereal; why not make it our own? We’re stronger together. And I salute Post for stepping up and truly believing in diversity, opening the doors to get our products on shelves nationwide.” Said Master P.
Snoop Cereal will be available at Amazon, Target, Albertsons, Ralphs, Kroger, HEB, Safeway, and Walmart, just to name a few, starting June 2023 across the U.S.
For additional info on Snoop Cereal, please visit www.broadusfoods.com.
