Online marketing agency Unnamed Promotions unveils strong team and unique business model
UP announces its launch with a team of marketing experts. Leveraging over 15 years of experience in the music industry, UP aims to provide exceptional services.
Our primary focus is serving the music industry, but we are also eager to assist clients in culture, education, tourism, and entertainment. We aim to bridge the gap and provide exceptional services.”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Budapest, Hungary - Online marketing agency Unnamed Promotions, a division of WMMusicDistribution (WMMD), announces its official launch with a team of music and marketing specialists. Leveraging over 15 years of experience in the music industry, Unnamed Promotions aims to provide exceptional paid advertising services, organic communications, and content production to its partners.
— Enikő Sebestény-Gallasz
WMMD has been a prominent figure in the Hungarian music business, supporting artists in getting their music released on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Deezer. Recognizing the growing demand for paid campaigns, WMMD launched its own advertising service in 2021, catering to the unique needs of artists in the music distribution and advertising fields.
Enikő Sebestény-Gallasz, CEO of WMMD, stated, "We have witnessed an increasing demand for paid campaigns from our partners, which led us to establish our advertising service. With our deep understanding of the music market and artists' needs, we are well-equipped to fulfill even the most specific requests."
Over the past two years, the WMMD team has successfully executed nearly 1000 campaigns, establishing themselves as an official TikTok partner of Budapest Park, the one of most famous concert venues of the country. In the previous year alone, they dedicated over HUF 5 million in funding to support their partners' musical appearances.
The evolution of the online marketing division into a separate agency team marks the birth of Unnamed Promotions. This new entity will provide dedicated paid advertising services, organic communications, and video and content production to partners, further enhancing their brand presence and reach.
Introducing the Professional Team of Unnamed Promotions:
Andrea Gedeon, Head of Operations: Andrea brings over 15 years of experience in strategic and online marketing. She has an extensive background in the national music scene, having worked as a marketing communications specialist for renowned national festivals. Andrea has been instrumental in planning and executing marketing campaigns, and became the Operations Manager in January.
Péter Lippai, Head of Promotions: With a decade of experience in online marketing, Péter has been involved in various successful projects since 2013. His expertise lies in managing social media accounts for both international and domestic brands. As one of the early adopters of TikTok marketing in Hungary, Péter has accumulated substantial experience in building brand awareness on the platform.
Alexandra Dejcző, Managing Partner: Alexandra, a certified communications and media specialist, has garnered extensive experience over a decade and a half, working with major national and international brands. As the former head of Growww Digital's social media and brand communications division, she brings valuable insights to Unnamed Promotions. Alexandra and Péter previously collaborated for four years, and their partnership reunites at Unnamed Promotions.
Unnamed Promotions stands out among national social media agencies by offering project-based promotional partnerships tailored to individual needs, rather than seeking long-term collaborations and boxed services. The agency also provides channel management, video and content production, training, and consulting services to help partners build their brands, expand their fan base, and achieve their business goals.
"We believe in prioritizing the client's interests over the agency's, which sets us apart from other agencies. Our primary focus is serving the music industry, but we are also eager to assist clients in culture, education, tourism, and entertainment. We aim to bridge the gap and provide exceptional services in these areas," summarizes the Unnamed Promotions team.
WMMD recently returned from The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, England, where they brought well-known Hungarian artists for an immersive experience in the international music industry. This initiative aimed to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities to support talented artists in their professional growth.
Also, a few days before the conference WMMD, the distribution company with over a thousand partners decided to reward its top-performing artists with an award for the third time. With this, they aim to motivate dedicated artists and, of course, show gratitude for their collaborative work.
Fruzsina Lederer
Santos Productions
+36 309141467
fruzsi@santosproductions.hu