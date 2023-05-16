Organic Fertilizers Market: This Report Explains How This Industry Will Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2022 – 2030

Organic Fertilizers Market by Form

The cereal & grains segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global organic fertilizers market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cereal & grains segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global organic fertilizers market, as they can be cultivated easily and provide high yield. Simultaneously, the fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because the demand for fruits and vegetables is large and increasing constantly.

Rise in awareness of harmful effects caused by chemical fertilizers to both human and environment drives the growth of the global organic fertilizers market. On the other hand, several adverse climatic conditions restrain the growth to some extent.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation.

According to the report, the global organic fertilizers industry was estimated at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $15.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Alpha BioGreen, Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Baconco Co., Ltd., Cropagro, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory, PT Pupuk Kaltim, Revisoil.

The plant segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global organic fertilizers market, as they break down quicker than other organic elements. The mineral segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period, due to increased acceptance and use organic fertilizers.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Organic fertilizers market to understand the market deeply. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global organic fertilizers market. The same province is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the region is largely dependent on agriculture.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

