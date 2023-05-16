Oncology Information Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Oncology Information Systems Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the oncology information systems market forecasts the market size of the global oncology information systems to grow from $2.6 billion in 2022 to $2.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8.7%. The market size is further expected to reach $4.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 10%. North America is was the largest region in the oncology information systems industry.



One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increasing global prevalence of cancer. In 2020 alone, there were approximately 19.29 million new cancer cases reported worldwide, and it is expected that over 50.55 million people will be living with cancer in the next five years.

Learn More In-Depth On The Oncology Information Systems Market



https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-information-systems-global-market-report

A key trend in the oncology information systems market is the development of technologically advanced products. The major players in the market, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V, Varian Medical Systems Inc., and McKesson Corporation, are focusing on creating new technological advancements to improve their market share.



For instance, in December 2021, Roche Holding AG, launched its latest digital solution, 'Navify Oncology Hub', which is designed to gather and organize patient data dispersed among an institution's IT platforms. It streamlines daily operations for oncology care teams and acts as a hub where all team members can quickly locate, access, and evaluate the most pertinent patient data. This solution enables patients and healthcare professionals to make individualized, insight-based decisions throughout the patient care continuum, improving outcomes and lowering societal costs.

Major oncology information systems companies include Siemens Medical Solutions Inc., Elekta AB, Cerner Corp., Flatiron Health Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CureMD Corporation, EndoSoft LLC, RaySearch Laboratories, Advanced Data Systems, BMSI Partners Inc., Optum Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Oncology Information Systems Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9150&type=smp

Global oncology information systems market segmentation is categorized as follows:

1) By Product: Solutions, Professional Services

2) By Application: Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology

3) By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ablation Care Centers And Cancer Care Centers, Government Institutions, Research Facilities

The oncology information systems market report analyzes the current and future growth potential of the market, highlighting several other factors driving growth. The report also provides insights into the major players in the market and their efforts to innovate and improve patient care through digital solutions.

Oncology Information Systems Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the oncology information systems market size, oncology information systems market segments, oncology information systems market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model