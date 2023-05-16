Innovative Technology and Human Connection: Peregrine Global Services' Critical Thinking Assessment

Peregrine Global Services announces the launch of its Critical Thinking Assessment, a cutting-edge tool for assessing higher order thinking skills.

GILLETTE WY 82717, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Global Services announces the launch of its Critical Thinking Assessment, a cutting-edge tool that promises to revolutionize how higher education institutions evaluate higher-order thinking.

The Critical Thinking Assessment uses scenarios and a standardized rubric covering six sub-criteria. Academic programs can tailor the service to cover specific disciplines and assess varying levels of higher-order thinking.

The system auto-scores multiple-choice questions, while open-ended items are scored manually by designated program faculty and assessment administrators within the intuitive scoring interface. The short case studies and scenario questions are written and validated by subject matter experts with practical and teaching experience in the specific discipline.

Each case includes questions that measure analytical reasoning, problem-solving, and decision-making. Learners receive scenarios randomly, ensuring a unique testing experience for each student. By assessing all levels of the cognitive domain according to Bloom's Taxonomy, institutions can collect the data needed to prepare graduate learners with the critical thinking skills employers seek.

The Critical Thinking Assessment exemplifies how Peregrine Global Services is leading the way in disrupting higher education by offering a blend of innovative technology and human connection. The development of the assessment was a collaborative effort between esteemed faculty members, school officials, assessment experts, and the Peregrine team.

"We were able to provide valuable feedback and insights that helped shape the tool to better meet the needs of schools regarding assessment. One of the standout features of the assessment is the ability to measure and compare students' critical thinking skills in meaningful and actionable ways," says Dr. Melodie Philhours, Associate Professor of Marketing and Director of Assessment at Neil Griffin College of Business, Arkansas State University.

Peregrine's collaboration during the development of the Critical Thinking Assessment is proportional to the consultative approach used to help schools incorporate technology to assess learning outcomes at the course, program, and institutional levels. Their team of experts in education, learning, teaching, and accreditation are dedicated to helping institutions succeed.

"The Critical Thinking Assessment is in its BETA stage of development, and we are diligently working to find the perfect blend of innovative technology and human connection to solve some of higher education's most complex problems," says Matthew J. Ramey, Chief Executive Officer of Peregrine Global Service

With the Critical Thinking Assessment, Peregrine aims to help higher education institutions move the needle on assessing outcomes beyond retained knowledge to evaluating skills and competencies.

For nearly 20 years, the Peregrine team has developed and provided high-quality, comprehensive solutions for higher education, industry, and individuals. Along with more than 500 clients of higher education institutions across the globe, Peregrine continues to impact quality in education.

Critical Thinking Assessment Presentation AACSB ICAM