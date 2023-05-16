Broadband infrastructure investments promise access to high-speed internet connections for nearly 15,000 Washington households

The Washington State Broadband Office awarded $121 million in grants that will provide connections to unserved and underserved communities statewide.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Broadband Office today announced over $121 million in grants for 19 broadband construction projects that will deliver reliable, high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities across the state.

“Broadband access is essential infrastructure, providing a critical gateway to education, health care, social and economic opportunities,” said Washington Commerce Director Mike Fong. “This funding is the next significant step toward our goal to have high-speed internet access available to every Washington resident and business.”

Demand for the grants exceeded available funds by 261% – 50 different projects requested more than $316 million. The projects conditionally awarded funding are:

Franklin County PUD No. 1 – $4,854,610 for the Connell and Basin FTTH project.

– $11,985,014 for the Okanogan County Connect project. Orcas Power and Light Co-Op : $6,446,206 for the Outer Islands project. $3,911,649 for the Orcas Island East project. $3,352,904 for the San Juan Island project. $1,242,168 for the Orcas Island West.

Funding announced today is part of the state’s investment of the federal Coronavirus Capital Project Fund, and continues the Washington Legislature’s commitment to connect communities with little or no reliable, affordable broadband service. Awards are conditional on the receipt of federal funds.

“These grants will provide initial service availability to 14,794 end users located across the state, in communities as diverse as the San Juan Islands, Kittitas County and the Spokane reservation,” said Broadband Office Director Mark Vasconi. “Unfortunately we could not fund all who applied, but we are pleased that this round of grants, as well as future funding efforts administered by the Washington State Broadband Office, will bring us closer to our goal of ensuring that all Washingtonians have reliable access to broadband service.”

To learn more about the Washington State Broadband Office, or to sign up to receive broadband news and updates by email, visit the Washington State Broadband Office webpage.