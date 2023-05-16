Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Size Worth USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027| Business Outlook, Critical Insight

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 195.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.3%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 million by 2027 and register a steady revenue growth rate, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market in terms of revenue is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period due to increasing global demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compounds. The rising need to accelerate the learning process of artificial intelligence (AI) is also a major factor expected to further boost global quantum computing for enterprise market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry is expected to further support growth in market size in the future.

Quantum computing has emerged as a disruptive technology that holds tremendous potential to revolutionize various industries. While still in its early stages, quantum computing offers the promise of solving complex problems that are beyond the capabilities of classical computers. As organizations increasingly recognize the transformative power of quantum computing, the enterprise market is witnessing a surge in interest and investment. This article explores the implications of quantum computing for the enterprise market, its current state, key applications, and the challenges and opportunities it presents.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., Atos SE

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2027. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Software

Hardware

Input/Output Subsystem

Dilution Refrigerator

Quantum Processing Unit

Service

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Training

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based Quantum Computing

Hybrid Quantum Computing

On-premises Quantum Computing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

Key Highlights of Report

Hardware segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to rising usage of qubits in quantum computing to program and manage qubits; an optimized hardware approach with significant standard hardware is necessary.

The cloud-based quantum computing segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing use of cloud-based quantum computing for new drug discovery, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial trading.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global quantum computing enterprise industry market, the simulation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing application of quantum computing simulation for electric battery production and for the identification of chemical compounds.

Information technology segment is projected to account for relatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of post-quantum cryptography for ensuring long-term security of digital systems.

Due to increasing government spending in quantum computing research and development activities, the North American market is projected to account for the highest revenue share among other regional markets in the region over the forecast period.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

