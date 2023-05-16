IoT Chip Market Size Worth USD 45.55 Billion in 2030| By Key Players, Product Type, Application

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 13.05 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends – - Increasing R&D activities for the development

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IoT Chip Market Forecast to 2030

The Internet of Things (IoT) has emerged as a transformative force, connecting billions of devices worldwide and revolutionizing industries across various sectors. At the heart of this technological revolution lies IoT chips, which serve as the key enablers for seamless communication and data processing in IoT devices. The IoT chip market has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT devices in numerous applications. This article explores the current landscape of the IoT chip market, its major players, and the factors driving its growth.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market size reached USD 13.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for wearables such as fitness trackers, gaming simulators, smart posture trainers, smart shoes, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) smart rings is driving global IoT chip market revenue growth.

An NFC ring embedded with network connectivity, sensors, and software enables individuals to share and exchange data. Features such as automatic running, a program lock, business card sharing, and an intelligent door lock are present in NFC rings. Thus, NFC rings eliminate the need for carrying car keys, credit cards, and door keys. One can easily unlock their home’s door with the help of an NFC ring if the door has an NFC-enabled lock. In addition, NFC rings support metro ticketing, which is the next generation of metro fare collection systems, and ticketing is more user-friendly and hassle-free. It saves time for passengers when compared to traditional ticketing systems as it enables passengers to use mobile phones, bank cards, or NFC rings for contactless and cashless payments while traveling.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to visit this site @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/489

Competitive Terrain:

The global IoT Chip industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc

Research Report on the IoT Chip Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the IoT Chip market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the IoT Chip market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the IoT Chip market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the IoT Chip market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the IoT Chip market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Flow Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Gas Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Accelerometer

Processor

Application Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Low Energy

Zigbee

Ethernet

Ant+

Thread

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Agriculture

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Regional Landscape section of the IoT Chip report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-chip-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Logic device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Revenue growth of this segment is attributed to increasing use of field-programmable gate arrays in wearable devices as it allows improved prototyping and reprogramming ability for debugging.

Consumer electronics segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for IoT-enabled wearables, including smartwatches. In addition, increasing adoption of smart appliances for home automation such as voice assistance, safety & security, air & water quality monitoring, lighting control, and locks is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. In addition, IoT chips significantly improve security of smartphones.

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to rising adoption of IoT chips in smart city development and deployment in countries including China, Japan, Taiwan, and India. Besides, increasing application of IoT chip in process automation and manufacturing industry is expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the IoT Chip market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/489

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Latest Published Articles by Emergen Research:

Synbiotics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synbiotics-market

Lubricants Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lubricants-market

Mobile Security Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-security-market

Lysine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lysine-market

Precast Concrete Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precast-concrete-market

Laser Cladding Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laser-cladding-market

Smart Learning Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-learning-market

FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 Inhibitors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fms-like-tyrosine-kinase-3-inhibitors-market

Space In Orbit Refueling Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-in-orbit-refueling-market

Riblet Film Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/riblet-film-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.