FlightHub Group Announced as C2 Montreal’s Official Travel Partner

MONTREAL, CANADA – May 16, 2023 – FlightHub Group announced today they are the official Travel Partner of the C2 Montreal (C2MTL) conference. The event, which brings together movers and shakers known for trailblazing in their respective industries, begins May 24. "It is an honour to be selected as the official Travel Partner for this inspiring event that brings more than 8,000 participants from 60 countries to Montreal, the city we call home," said FlightHub Group CEO Chris Cave. "We are on a mission to make travel affordable and accessible for all because travel connects people across borders, increases human consciousness and inspires positive change. Our team is thrilled to oversee travel arrangements for speakers & attendees. We are looking forward to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel

experience for all participants.” FlightHub Group is one of the fastest-growing online travel and tech companies, offering customers affordable, accessible flights, creative itineraries and personalized travel experiences. FlightHub Group’s focus on technology and innovation has allowed them to create cutting-edge solutions that have revolutionized the travel industry.



At the event, FlightHub Group CFO Marc Ghobriel will speak about the unique role online travel agencies play in customers' lives and the importance of trust and transparency. C2, which stands for Commerce + Creativity, is known for its innovative approach to conferences by bringing together a diverse group of business leaders, creative thinkers and entrepreneurs to collaborate and exchange ideas. This year's lineup of keynote speakers includes industry titans and disruptors, from Shopify President Harley Finkelstein to Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk.



“FlightHub Group's participation in the C2 Montreal conference is a testament to their dedication to innovation, technology and creating positive change in the communities they serve. The event provides an excellent platform for FlightHub Group to showcase their expertise and connect with like-minded individuals and organizations,” said C2 Executive Producer Charlotte Belleau.

About FlightHub Group

Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly, two of North America’s leading online travel agencies. We make travel accessible, allowing more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served annually, our goal is to empower travellers with the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service. Our industry-leading booking technology has created over 30 million connections since 2012.

About C2 Montréal

Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's premier business event. A veritable playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is a three-day immersive experience in a highly creative setting that attracts over 8,000 participants from more than 60 countries and over 30 industries. It is an internationally renowned forum for entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, where one in five participants experience increased business opportunities through the thousands of conversations initiated at each event. The event is an exceptional vehicle for creating and growing value for startups, SMEs and large corporations, resulting in over $650 million in business transactions and economic impact each year.

Maryssa Pitacciato FlightHub 5147915260 maryssa.pitacciato@flighthub.com