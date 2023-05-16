Property Market Malta Celebrates 8 Successful Years on the Market

The leading real estate property platform announces special promos for Malta real estate agents.

/EIN News/ -- Valletta, Malta, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property Market Malta, a leading real estate property platform, is pleased to share that they are celebrating 8 successful years in the market. The platform has special promos for Malta real estate agencies. They can sign up for an account for as low as €49 for the first month. Property Market Malt provides this affordable opportunity for agents to try out their platform, promote their site listings, and see the results for themselves.



Propertymarket.com.mt

Property Market Malta has been generating thousands of leads for real estate agents and companies every month. Any real estate agent who does not have listings on this website is missing out on golden opportunities to increase their client base.

There are three packages to choose from. The Basic package is available for a promo price of €49 for the first month and €149 for the following months. Agents can benefit from a free setup, list up to 200 listings, and upload up to 10 images per listing. The second package is the Plus package at only €99 for the first month and €295 for the rest of the year. Apart from a free setup, real estate agents in Malta can list up to 500 properties, with 10 images per listing, and get 5 featured listings, 2 social media posts, and 1 listing in the newsletter.

The last package is the Super package, which costs €149 for the first month and €445 for the following months. It includes a free setup for up to 1,000 listings, 10 images per listing, 10 featured listings, 4 social media posts, 2 listings in the newsletter, and a promo ad in 1 location. There is another special package, the Go Pro package, for agents who have a lot of listings and want them to be automatically listed and promoted on the Property Market Malta website.

The promo prices are restricted to one subscription per agency and are only available for a limited time. Malta property owners who would like to list their properties can get in touch with the team.

The website also offers guides on buying, selling, or renting a property in Malta and Gozo and information about the real estate market in Malta. Whether you want to know how to sell properties quickly and get a good price or are looking for your dream property or a good rental space, this site provides very useful information for buyers, renters, and sellers alike.

To learn more, visit https://www.propertymarket.com.mt/promo-prices-2023/.

About PropertyMarket.com.mt

PropertyMarket.com.mt was created to help people search for properties in Malta and Gozo faster, easier, and simpler. The website is dedicated to helping buyers, renters, landlords, and homeowners get through the unique challenges presented by the dynamic property market in Malta. Malta real estate agencies can also get in touch with the team for collaboration.

###

Media Contact

Propertymarket.com.mt

Email: info@propertymarket.com.mt

Website: https://www.propertymarket.com.mt/





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

