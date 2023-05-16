Carglumic Acid Market Size to Reach US$ 314.4 million in 2033; Treatment of Hyperammonemia to Drive the Market Growth | Fact.MR's Study

Carglumic Acid Market Analysis By Dosage (Dispersible Tablets, Orally Disintegrating Tablets), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, e-Commerce) - Regional Forecast 2023-2033

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of carglumic acid positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a company that offers market research and competitive intelligence, the demand for carglumic acid in the global market is expected to reach US$ 152.5 million in 2023 and increase at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The use of carglumic acid in the treatment of urea cycle problems has greatly increased its popularity and demand. Urea cycle diseases are brought on by a lack of two transporters or any one of the hepatic enzymes involved in ammonia detoxification. Additionally, this leads to serious brain damage that can only be avoided by preventing the accumulation of ammonia, the most poisonous metabolite.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7068

Hyperammonemia is considered to be a predominant neonatal emergency with a high level of toxicity for delays in the central nervous system. Carglumic acid is now being used more frequently to treat a variety of illnesses, including treating hyperammonemia, preventing ammonia intoxication, avoiding brain damage, expediting the suppression of cancer cells, and encouraging apoptosis.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

U.S. continues to be the prominent consumer of carglumic acid and is the leading producer of drugs

Prominent market players include Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, and Civentichem LLC

Oral disintegrating tablets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in the global market, where they account for nearly half of the demand

in the global market, where they account for nearly half of the demand Key Players are opting to increase investment in R&D for drug development and innovation to gain a competitive edge

The global carglumic acid market is expected to propel at a CAGR of 7.5% by the end of the forecast period



“Investments in R&D, Drug Development, Mounting Healthcare Expenditure, and Evolving Pharmaceutical Industry are likely to Drive Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7068



Key Strategies by Manufacturers

Prominent carglumic acid manufacturers are

Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Civentichem LLC

Dipharma Francis S.r.l

Recordati Rare Diseases



The global market for carglumic acid has a few significant competitors and is moderately competitive. A few of the major players are now leading the market in terms of sales and are employing a variety of techniques, such as acquiring other businesses to strengthen their market positions globally.

Numerous players are focusing on getting approval for generic products. For instance, the growth of API producers like Suven and Apothecan in India creates income by delivering the API to satisfy the need for carglumic acid, which propels the market growth.

In December 2021, ANI Pharmaceuticals and Eton Pharmaceuticals announced the commercial availability of carglumic acid tablets. The drug is the first and only generic version of Carbaglu that is approved by the FDA. The FDA gave it the go-ahead to treat acute and chronic hyperammonemia brought on by a lack of N-acetyl glutamate synthase (NAGS).



Segmentation of Carglumic Acid Market

By Dosage :

Dispersible Tablets

Oral Disintegrating Tablets

Others

By Distribution Channel :

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7068



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global carglumic acid market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of dosage (dispersible tablets, oral disintegrating tablets, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), across major regions of the world.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Demand for Nucleic Acid Extraction: Growing demand for nucleic acid extraction systems in hospitals & diagnostic centers is attributed to rising research initiatives, use of nucleic acid testing in molecular diagnostics, and high requirement for rapid and precise disease diagnosis.

Propionic Acid Market Trends: The market for Propionic acid is anticipated to increase globally seeing its potential application in food, feed, and health industries because of its wide range of applications. Propionic acid is a carboxylic acid which occurs naturally.

Custom Nucleic Acid Market Analysis: Custom nucleic acid is a general practice for producing nucleic acids in small quantity, which is ideal for major applications including PCR, cloning and other molecular applications. If large quantities of these nucleic acids are required, the nucleic acid are further extracted and purified from the cell cultures.

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market Share: Derived from anthranilic acid, Isatoic Acid Anhydride is a white solid organic compound produced by the reaction of anthranilic acid and phosgene. Isatoic acid anhydride finds application in flavors & fragrances, chemical & pharmaceutical intermediates, and as a bird repellant.

Undecylenic Acid Market Share & Trends: Undecylenic Acid, is an organic compound and unsaturated fatty acid belonging to a group of medicines. Due to its several benefits and advantages, Undecylenic acid have been extended by several end-users creating enormous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

N-Acetyl D-Neuraminic Acid Market: N-Acetyl D-Neuraminic acid is found in glycoproteins of cells of human and mammals. N-Acetyl D-Neuraminic acid has been used for different applications, such as biocatalyst, research & development, nutritional supplement, pharmaceutical, etc.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube