BareOrganics National Launch at All Bi-Mart Locations in Early 2023

BareOrganics USDA Organic Superfoods

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the launch of their BareOrganics brand at all Bi-Mart locations nationwide.

It is BareOrganics’ mission to make healthy living more attainable with products that can easily be incorporated into various daily routines. BareOrganics products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten free and have a pleasing taste. All packaging is sustainable for less overall waste, 100% recyclable, BPA-free and reusable with an easy-peel label. Our packaging is both microwave, freezer and top shelf dishwasher safe.

Bi-Mart is an employee-owned chain of retailers in the western U.S. states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The median size of a Bi-Mart store is 31,000 square feet with many locations offering a Pharmacy in addition to their assortment of food, personal care, housewares, electronics and appliances.

“BareOrganics is thrilled to have this opportunity to have a BareOrganics Wellness Collection at all Bi-Mart store locations,” states Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. “Bi-Mart stores are membership stores that offer an outstanding value and diverse merchandising collection. We are excited to engage the BareOrganics brand with the loyal Bi-Mart club shopper and believe they will love our all organic, natural product line for its ease of use and various delivery systems. The collection includes superfood powders, on-the-go stick packs and liquids. All products Bi-Mart selected can seamlessly be added into one’s everyday wellness routine.”

BareOrganics items that you can now purchase at Bi-mart include an excellent selection of powders, on-the-go water enhancers/smoothie boosters, herbal liquid drops and snacks.

• Top selling Superfood Powders and Snacks: Energy & Stamina; Turmeric Complex with Cherry Tart; Marine Super Greens; Mushroom Immune Powder, Irish Moss and Goji Berries.

• Easy to use, On-the-Go Water Enhancers/Smoothie Boosters including unique, organic blends of Sleep, Digestive, Immunity and Calm.

• Lastly our top selling Organic Liquid Herbal Drops in Oregano, Elderberry, Calming and Sleep round out the BareOrganics Wellness Assortment.

You can find the curated collection of BareOrganics products at all Bi-Mart locations as well as on-line at https://www.bimart.com/search?query=bareorganics.

For more information on WR Group, BareOrganics or where to shop please contact:

Ildiko Czako at ICzako@wrgroup.com

More About BareOrganics

BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods sourced from the highest-quality ingredients around the world. As more and more consumers seek nutrient dense whole foods, BareOrganics provides consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.