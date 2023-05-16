EB5AN and Kolter Achieve Significant Milestone with I-526 Approval for Saltaire St. Petersburg EB-5 Project
SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN and The Kolter Group are proud to announce the first I-526 petition approval for an EB-5 investor in the Saltaire St. Petersburg (Phase I) project. This crucial accomplishment demonstrates the project's full compliance with EB-5 immigration requirements, paving the way for more investors to receive initial Green Cards and live and work in the United States.
The I-526 approval signals the effectiveness of EB5AN and Kolter Group’s strategic approach to structuring EB-5 program compliant condominium investment projects. This achievement continues the established record of success, following five previous condominium development projects with EB5AN and The Kolter Group that have also secured USCIS project approval.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman commented on how this I-526 approval is the latest result of EB5AN’s strict criteria for EB-5 projects: “At EB5AN, our first priority is to maximize our investors’ chances of getting their Green Cards and a timely return of their investment funds. Therefore, we only work with established developers—like Kolter—that offer financially viable investments and comply with USCIS EB-5 program requirements.”
“This latest approval,” Silverman continues, “simply adds to our long track record of success for our EB-5 investors. EB5AN continues to enjoy a 100% USCIS EB-5 regional center project approval rate for our managed projects and many of our EB-5 investors already hold permanent Green Cards.”
Form I-526 plays a pivotal role for EB-5 investors, as it’s the primary step towards obtaining an initial Green Card. USCIS uses this application to verify if an investor’s project meets the required immigration criteria, focusing on the project's financial viability and its capacity to create at least 10 jobs per investor.
The recent I-526 approval for Saltaire St. Petersburg exemplifies EB5AN’s dedication to ensuring full USCIS compliance, enhancing the likelihood of investors' timely approval and immigration.
“In essence, Form I-526 consists of two sections: the project documentation and the source-of-funds documentation,” notes EB5AN managing partner Mike Schoenfeld. “Thanks to our latest USCIS approval, our investors in Saltaire St. Petersburg (Phase I) can rest assured that everything on the project side of Form I-526 will be compliant. This gets our investors even closer to their permanent Green Cards.”
The success story of EB5AN and the Kolter Group in the EB-5 sector is marked by more than 10 projects that have seen investors progressively navigate the EB-5 immigration process.
The collaboration between EB5AN and Kolter Group merges long-term expertise in the real estate development sector with an in-depth knowledge of the EB-5 program. This has consistently resulted in successful projects that meet USCIS requirements and achieve investors' immigration and financial objectives.
For those seeking to live and work in the United States, EB5AN and Kolter projects offer a combination of opportunity and assurance. Their projects are precisely structured to meet USCIS standards, while their track record demonstrates their commitment to investors' successful immigration and investment security.
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
