Investigation of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of its investigation into whether TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TriplePoint,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPVG) complied with federal securities laws. On May 2, 2023, The Bear Cave published a report alleging “TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



