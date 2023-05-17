Powerhouse Collaboration: Blu Mint and Httpool Join Forces to Elevate Digital Media Buying

Blu Mint is now an Authorised Sales Partner of Httpool

Blu Mint has partnered as an Authorised Sales Partner of Httpool by providing premium client services with direct access to social media platforms.

We are thrilled to partner with Httpool. This collaboration brings together our strengths, allowing us to provide our clients with even more effective and innovative digital media buying solutions.” — David Bailey

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blu Mint, a leading digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Httpool, a prominent digital media buying agency. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, bringing together two powerhouse companies with a shared vision to revolutionise digital media buying.

Blu Mint has built a stellar reputation for providing innovative digital marketing solutions to clients worldwide. With a focus on driving exceptional results, the agency has continuously stayed ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By joining forces with Httpool, Blu Mint aims to amplify its capabilities and enhance its offering to clients.

Httpool, known for its expertise in digital media buying, brings a wealth of experience and a vast network of global partnerships to the table. With a strong presence in over 30 markets, the agency has established itself as a leader in providing cutting-edge digital advertising solutions across various platforms.

Together, Blu Mint and Httpool aim to elevate the standards of digital media buying through a combined approach that leverages their respective strengths. By synergising their expertise, the collaboration promises to deliver unparalleled strategies, campaigns, and media-buying solutions that drive outstanding client outcomes.

This partnership represents a strategic alignment of resources and knowledge, creating a dynamic force in the industry. By pooling their extensive resources and leveraging their complementary skill sets, Blu Mint and Httpool will deliver comprehensive digital media buying solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses in various sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Httpool and embark on this exciting journey together," said David Bailey, CEO of Blu Mint. "This collaboration brings together our respective strengths, allowing us to provide our clients with even more effective and innovative digital media buying solutions. We are confident that this partnership will create a profound impact on the industry and help our clients achieve their marketing objectives in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Both Blu Mint and Httpool are excited about the vast possibilities that lie ahead. The partnership signals a commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses with the tools and strategies necessary to thrive in today's competitive market.

About Blu Mint

Blu Mint is a leading digital marketing agency specialising in providing innovative solutions to help businesses grow online. With a team of experienced professionals and a client-centric approach, Blu Mint delivers exceptional results across various digital marketing disciplines, including SEO, PPC, Web3, social media marketing, content marketing, and website design—visit https://blumint.co/ to learn more.

About Httpool

Httpool is a global cross-channel advertising platform specialising in digital media buying and sales. With a presence in over 30 markets and a vast network of partnerships with leading global media platforms, Httpool offers advertisers comprehensive and tailored advertising solutions to effectively reach and engage their target audiences.