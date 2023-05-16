Manchin Applauds Purchase of Canaan Valley Big Cove Property by the Nature Conservancy

May 16, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, applauded The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) purchase of 1,971 acres of land, called Big Cove, in Canaan Valley from Western Pocahontas Properties. The acquisition will protect the area’s unique wildlife habitats, secure public access for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation and establish vital trail connections in the northern end of Canaan Valley.

“I am pleased The Nature Conservancy has purchased the 1,971-acre Big Cove property in Canaan Valley,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia is truly wild and wonderful, and this beautiful landscape is home to unique forest, stream and wetland habitats, as well as popular hiking trails. The purchase will promote outdoor recreation opportunities, including hunting and fishing, and boost tourism in Tucker County and across the Mountain State. I was proud to support this project and, as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue working to ensure West Virginia’s public lands and wildlife habitats are protected for generations to come.”

“Protection of Big Cove is a great complement to the larger development and recreation plans that are being worked on in the Davis-Thomas-Canaan Valley area,” said state TNC West Virginia Executive Director Thomas Minney. “We believe this project helps ensure key natural areas are protected, while also allowing for it to be a part of the larger vision for trails, recreation and tourism. Conservation and development can be done in complementary ways to continue to benefit Tucker County and its residents.”

Big Cove sits in the northern end of Canaan Valley and expands from the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge. In addition to its importance to nature, Big Cove will also provide essential ecological services and boost the local recreation and tourism economies.