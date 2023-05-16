UHT Processing Market Outlook, Trend, Type, Growth, Top Companies, Region, Forecast, 2023-2030

Milk and milk products are some of the most preferred and consumed food products all across the world.

PORLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “UHT processing Market by Type of Operation, Nature, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global UHT processing market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $5.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Global Key Players:

Alfa Laval,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft,

Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd.,

MicroThermics,

Neologic Engineers Private Ltd.,

Proxes GMBH,

Reda S.P.A.,

Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery,

SPX FLOW,

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Milk and milk products are some of the most preferred and consumed food products all across the world. Increase in demand for milk and milk products among consumers is leading to rise in adoption of UHT machines and the UHT processing market trends. Milk contains multiple nutrients besides calcium, including vitamins B & D, phosphorus, and potassium, which are essential for humans. However, treatment of milk is essential, as it contains inherent bacteria and microorganisms that can cause health issues if consumed in raw state. Similarly, many milk products such as cheese, yogurt, curd, flavored milk, and cottage cheese need to undergo a similar kind of processing to make them suitable for consumption. As UHT eliminates all of the bacteria and microorganisms in the milk without having any major effects in the nutrients, the process is being widely adopted for treatment of milk and milk products. Thus, with rise in demand for dairy products, the adoption of UHT processing is likely to witness increased demand, thus leading to market proliferation.

Besides UHT milk, different types of milk are available in the market such as pasteurized milk and fresh milk. Same is the case of many other types of products that make use of UHT, enabling UHT processing market growth. Availability of alternatives poses challenge for the UHT processed products. Pasteurization of milk is being done since the year 1862. Many European countries still prefer the use of pasteurized milk over UHT milk, thus reducing the UHT processing market demand in the region. Their climatic condition makes it so that they do not have the need for products with long shelf lives. Similarly, in many Asian countries, consumers prefer to get raw milk every day and then boil at their homes before drinking. Soups, broths, and stews and are available in canned forms, which are helpful in prolonging the life of these products. Thus, presence of alternatives to prolong shelf life is expected to restrain the growth of the UHT processing market.

UHT processing market is now not only restricted to milk but finds its application in myriad of different food items. Drinkable yogurt, soups, cream, custards, and flavored milk have now been included in the UHT processing market to increase shelf life. Furthermore, apart from aseptic cartons, various other packaging can be used, including, but not limited to, cans, tetra packs, flexible pouches, thermoformed plastic containers, flow molded containers, bag-in-box, and bulk totes.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of the type of operation, the indirect heating segment led in terms of UHT processing market share, and is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By nature, the liquid segment garnered the highest market share in the UHT processing industry, however, the semiliquid is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the milk segment dominated the global market, while the dairy alternatives segment is poised to grow with the highest CAGR.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

