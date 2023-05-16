HealthPlanOne Wins 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Company earns national recognition for Work-Life Flexibility, Innovation, Purpose & Values, and Leadership

/EIN News/ -- Trumbull, CT, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPlanOne, a direct-to-consumer insurance marketing, and sales leader, is proud to announce that it won 4 Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards in 2023 for Work-Life Flexibility, Innovation, Purpose & Values, and Leadership. Issued by Energage, LLC., these awards are based solely on an anonymous employee survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

The Work-Life Flexibility Award acknowledges the company’s culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

The Innovation Award recognizes organizations that have created a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

The Purpose & Values Award celebrates businesses that have successfully communicated the company mission and integrated those aspirations into the culture.

Finally, the Leadership Award highlights HealthPlanOne's organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company's direction. They listen to what matters most to employees and use that insight in decision-making.

HealthPlanOne's CEO, Ben Pajak, enthusiastically shared his excitement at receiving the four awards. He emphasized that ‘these accolades are a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to fostering an innovative work environment that supports its team’. Pajak firmly believes that ‘the accomplishments of HealthPlanOne are deeply intertwined with the dedication and drive of its employees’ and he takes ‘immense pride in equipping them with the essential tools and resources needed to successfully achieve their goals’.

About HealthPlanOne, LLC

HealthPlanOne is a direct-to-consumer insurance marketing and sales leader. HealthPlanOne excels in harnessing data-driven decision support tools to assist consumers in choosing top-tier insurance plans. Our mission is to help consumers navigate the complexities of Medicare, ensuring each enrollment provides a comprehensive, cost-effective plan that suits individual needs with continued support as the programs evolve. This consumer-first approach, coupled with a culture of personalized attention, is why HealthPlanOne leads the industry in performance marketing, member acquisition and retention. For more information, visit HealthPlanOne.com.

About Energage, LLC

Energage is a founding BCorporation, on a mission to help leaders make a valuable impact on workplace culture, the working lives of employees, and society itself. Over the last fifteen years, Energage has surveyed 70,000 organizations and 23 million employees to pinpoint the drivers of employee engagement and satisfaction. For more information, visit Energage.com.

Lynn Cicchelli HealthPlanOne, LLC 2034022511 lcicchelli@hpone.com