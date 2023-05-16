EnsembleIQ’s Convenience Store News Wins National and Regional Honors for Editorial Excellence in the 2023 Azbee Awards

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ today announces Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, won national and regional honors for editorial excellence in the 2023 Azbee Awards of Excellence competition. The awards program is one of the most competitive programs for business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications and is sponsored by the American Society of Business Press Editors (ASBPE).



Three of Convenience Store News’ proprietary annual research studies — Forecast Study, Realities of the Aisle Study and Industry Report — won a national silver award in the Data Journalism category, as well as a regional gold award in the Upper Midwest region.

The Forecast Study is based on a survey of convenience store retailers, distributors and suppliers, and looks at the expected business conditions the industry will face in the year ahead. The Realities of the Aisle Study analyzes the shopping behavior of current convenience store shoppers, and highlights where the channel is satisfying customer needs and where it is lacking. The Industry Report is the longest-running and most complete analysis of all the key product categories in the convenience store industry, including motor fuels, tobacco, foodservice and more.

In addition, Convenience Store News’ March 2022 cover story, "The DEI Imperative," won a regional bronze award in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category. The in-depth feature examined why a diverse, equitable and inclusive convenience store industry is more important than ever.

“As the leading source of intelligence, research, insights and analysis for the convenience store industry, our mission is to provide our community with the information they need to help their businesses prosper. These awards are a testament to our dedication to the industry and our community of retailers, suppliers and distributors,” said Paula Lashinsky, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher, U.S. Grocery and Convenience, EnsembleIQ. “I congratulate our talented team of editors; we are truly honored to receive these awards.”

To learn more about Convenience Store News, visit https://www.csnews.com and stay connected on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Convenience Store News

Convenience Store News is the leading source for business intelligence, proprietary research and channel insights and analysis for the convenience store industry. Convenience Store News engages the entire convenience store supply chain fostering buyer/seller dialogue and providing the valuable intelligence needed to make critical strategic and tactical business decisions and achieve tangible business results. Convenience Store News helps retailers, suppliers and distributors grow sales and profits and stay ahead of what’s next in c-store retailing.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .