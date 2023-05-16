Submit Release
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education adds Istation to formative assessment reading list

Istation’s ISIP™ reading assessment is approved for K-5 student literacy screening in Missouri

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, has been selected by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) as a kindergarten through fifth grade formative reading assessment. Missouri educators can now administer Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) assessment for the 2023-2024 school year. 

Built on the science of reading, Istation’s reading assessments and instructional resources for pre-K through eighth grade cover the National Reading Panel’s essentials.

The ISIP assessment measures overall reading proficiency and is designed to:

  • Identify children at risk for reading difficulties like dyslexia.
  • Provide automatic, continuous progress monitoring of skills that are predictors of later reading success. 
  • Link data immediately and automatically to students’ learning needs in order to drive differentiated instruction.

Inside Istation, educators get easy-to-read assessment data and personalized profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These real-time reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student so teachers can adapt instruction for those who may be at risk for reading difficulties.

Learn how the ISIP assessment serves as an effective academic intervention tool to address the individual needs of each student with customized reporting that provides teachers with invaluable insights to help students prosper.

###

About Istation

For over 25 years, educators have turned to Istation as an all-in-one solution for online assessment, instruction, and personalized learning. With Istation, schools get a time-saving program that powers pre-K through eighth grade student achievement in reading, math, and Spanish literacy. Rooted in research and designed to ignite student joy in the classroom, Istation’s innovative platform drives instructional efficacy and elevates learning to superhero heights! 


Ian Sumera
Istation Inc.
isumera@istation.com

