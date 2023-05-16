Submit Release
05-16-2023 $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Blacksville

Charleston, W.Va.– A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Par Mar #120 on Daybrooke Road in Blacksville, matching four numbers plus the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s numbers were 1, 26, 28, 55, 58 and the Power Ball was 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $146 million.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Powerplay option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Wednesday.

