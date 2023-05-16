SVT Fleet Solutions Launches Next-Generation Fleet Management Company

SVT offers fleets comprehensive solutions – from regulatory compliance and funding support to zero-emission vehicle procurement and operations

/EIN News/ -- Whittier, California, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Fleet Solutions (SVT) is pleased to announce the launch of its concierge, end-to-end fleet optimization solution created to help companies and municipalities worldwide maximize vehicle efficiency, productivity, and total value. SVT is led by industry expert Don Kelley, who brings 40-plus years of experience to the role and is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the fleet management industry. Kelley is supported by an executive team comprised of the industry’s leading experts in fleet management, sustainability, and vehicle maintenance.

“SVT was created by industry veterans to break the mold of traditional fleet management solutions by providing comprehensive, single-source solutions that are tailored to meet each client’s unique support needs,” said Kelley, SVT president. “Our team has access to extensive resources and expertise in the commercial vehicle sector to help our customers streamline their fleet management, while driving economic and environmental sustainability.”

SVT’s expertise, single-source resources, and superior analytics will provide its clients with a competitive edge today, while adapting to a rapidly accelerating future focused on sustainability and predictive analytics. The team provides a range of in-house resources to optimize a fleet every step of the way, including:

Regulatory Compliance Support – SVT will help its clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape impacting commercial vehicle operators to ensure they understand their compliance obligations to help avoid financial penalties.

SVT will help its clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape impacting commercial vehicle operators to ensure they understand their compliance obligations to help avoid financial penalties. Fleet Sustainability Strategy – SVT’s team has deep experience with low- and zero- emission vehicle deployments and is perfectly positioned to help companies cost-effectively reach their emission reduction goals and compliance obligations.

– SVT’s team has deep experience with low- and zero- emission vehicle deployments and is perfectly positioned to help companies cost-effectively reach their emission reduction goals and compliance obligations. Vehicle Funding and Financing – In addition to offering a range of financing solutions and ownership models, SVT can help clients identify and secure grant funding and incentives to lower the total cost of ownership for low-and zero-emission vehicles.

– In addition to offering a range of financing solutions and ownership models, SVT can help clients identify and secure grant funding and incentives to lower the total cost of ownership for low-and zero-emission vehicles. Diverse Vehicle Procurement Options – SVT is designed to support fleets with vehicles ranging from light-duty to heavy-duty, spanning multiple applications including private, for hire, municipal fleets, fire equipment, and buses. Customers can work with SVT to procure vehicles from more than a dozen OEMs, as well as select from vehicles powered by traditional fuels or alternative fuels – including battery-electric, propane autogas, natural gas, or fuel cell.

– SVT is designed to support fleets with vehicles ranging from light-duty to heavy-duty, spanning multiple applications including private, for hire, municipal fleets, fire equipment, and buses. Customers can work with SVT to procure vehicles from more than a dozen OEMs, as well as select from vehicles powered by traditional fuels or alternative fuels – including battery-electric, propane autogas, natural gas, or fuel cell. Comprehensive Uptime Support – By utilizing predictive analytics, SVT helps its clients coordinate maintenance schedules and get vehicles back into service quickly. SVT offers a national service network to manage vehicle maintenance and repairs and can provide clients with support through an on-site dedicated maintenance shop or via mobile support services. Additionally, SVT has a direct link with comprehensive collision services.

– By utilizing predictive analytics, SVT helps its clients coordinate maintenance schedules and get vehicles back into service quickly. SVT offers a national service network to manage vehicle maintenance and repairs and can provide clients with support through an on-site dedicated maintenance shop or via mobile support services. Additionally, SVT has a direct link with comprehensive collision services. Centralized Fleet Administration Support – SVT's fleet management system creates synergies between multiple data platforms and sources. Customized dashboards enable fleets to manage their vehicle administration, track real-time vehicle locations and driver performance, and more. Through its extensive network of contacts, SVT can also help its customers with driver recruitment and retention strategies.

– SVT's fleet management system creates synergies between multiple data platforms and sources. Customized dashboards enable fleets to manage their vehicle administration, track real-time vehicle locations and driver performance, and more. Through its extensive network of contacts, SVT can also help its customers with driver recruitment and retention strategies. Vehicle Remarketing – Once a vehicle has reached the end of its useful life or fixed term, SVT will support the customer in either returning the vehicle to the supplier or selling it to a new customer.

“Given the ongoing market pressures that fleets are facing to lower emissions – such as California’s recently passed Advanced Clean Fleets Rule – we believe SVT’s end-to-end fleet management approach couldn’t come at a better time,” Kelley added. “We are offering the benefit of a trusted, proven, and accountable partner to help our clients from the planning phase through the end of a vehicle’s term – maximize their total value of ownership at every step.”

SVT is owned by Velocity Vehicle Group (VVG) and will be able to draw on the resources and strength of VVG. For more information on SVT and how it can help your fleet improve efficiencies and reduce its carbon footprint, visit www.svtfleetsolutions.com.

About SVT Fleet Solutions

SVT Fleet Solutions is a leading provider of end-to-end fleet optimization solutions for companies and municipalities globally. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, we provide bespoke solutions designed to improve the efficiency, productivity, and value of fleets. Our commitment to sustainability and predictive analytics ensures that we are always adapting to the rapidly changing landscape of the industry. We work closely with our clients to optimize their fleets and provide them with a competitive edge in today's dynamic business environment. Trust us to optimize your fleet operations and help you achieve your business goals. For more information go to www.svtfleetsolutions.com.

Attachment

Lawren Markle GNA for SVT Fleet Solutions 424-224-5364 lawren.markle@gladstein.org