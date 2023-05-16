Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is Expected to Reach $105.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. With the rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and the increasing aging population, the demand for renal replacement therapies is on the rise. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the two primary modalities for managing ESRD and improving the quality of life for patients. Technological advancements, such as the development of more efficient dialysis machines, improved dialyzers, and enhanced peritoneal dialysis solutions, are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the shift towards home-based dialysis treatments and the increasing focus on personalized medicine are further propelling the market. Moreover, government initiatives and favorable reimbursement policies are supporting the expansion of dialysis services globally. However, challenges such as the high cost of equipment, the need for skilled healthcare professionals, and the limited access to dialysis facilities in certain regions need to be addressed to ensure the widespread adoption and equitable availability of these life-sustaining therapies. Nonetheless, with ongoing advancements and growing awareness about kidney health, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry is poised for substantial growth and improvement in patient outcomes in the near future.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $76.9 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $105.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, rise in prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and initiatives are undertaken by government to increase the accessibility of the dialysis treatment, growing adoption of home dialysis and presence of key players offering highly advanced dialysis products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $76.9 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $105.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, usage, disease indication, and region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Emerging markets in APAC and RoW Key Market Drivers Increase in the prevalence of incidence of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

On the basis of hemodialysis products and services, the HD services segment captured the largest share of hemodialysis market. The Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increase in the number of dialysis providers, strong focus of dialysers providers on expanding and launching of their services across the globe.

Based on peritoneal dialysis products, PD products market is classified into peritoneal dialysis machines, transfer sets, catheters, concentrates/ dialysates, and other products such as syringes and needles.). The PD concentrates/dialysates accounted for the largest share of the global peritoneal dialysis market in 2020, primarily due to growing adoption of PD procedures, growing awareness about the benefits associated with PD and the strong focus of players in accelerating the manufacturing capabilities of PD products.

On the basis of usage, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is classified into segmented into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. The in-center dialysis segment accounted for the largest share of the global HD & PD market in 2021, primarily due to the high prevalence of acute renal injury, presence of advanced dialysis products in the in-center dilaysis and rise in the preference of In-center dialysis as the best mode of dialysis treatment over home dialysis.

On the basis of disease indication, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is classified into acute kidney injury (AKI), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), septic shock, multiple organ failure, and other disease indications. The ESRD segment accounted for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of ESRD, growing awareness about the benefits associated with home peritoneal dialysis, and the growing adoption of dialysis products among ESRD patients.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2021. This is attributed to the the rise in a number of patients with chronic kidney diseases, growing adoption of peritoneal dialysis procedures, favourable reimbursement policies and presence of well-established dialysis manufaturers in the region.

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in this market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others

Hypothetic Challenges of Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market in Near Future:

Cost and reimbursement pressures: The high cost associated with dialysis equipment, consumables, and maintenance can pose financial challenges for both patients and healthcare systems. Reimbursement policies and limitations on coverage may impact the affordability and accessibility of dialysis treatments, particularly in resource-constrained regions.

Skilled healthcare workforce shortage: The increasing demand for dialysis services may outpace the availability of skilled healthcare professionals, including nephrologists, dialysis nurses, and technicians. The shortage of qualified personnel could potentially impact the quality of care and patient outcomes, especially in areas with limited healthcare resources.

Limited access to dialysis facilities: In certain regions, access to dialysis facilities may be limited, particularly in rural or remote areas. The lack of proximity to treatment centers can pose challenges for patients who need regular dialysis sessions. Infrastructure development and telehealth solutions may be needed to address the geographic barriers and improve access to dialysis services.

Infection control and complications: Dialysis patients are susceptible to infections and complications, such as catheter-related infections or peritonitis in peritoneal dialysis. In the future, there may be a need for enhanced infection control protocols, improved catheter designs, and better patient education to reduce the risk of complications and improve patient safety.

Technological advancements and adoption: While technological advancements in dialysis equipment and therapies can enhance patient outcomes, the adoption and integration of new technologies into clinical practice can be challenging. Training healthcare professionals, updating infrastructure, and ensuring compatibility with existing systems may require significant investments and organizational changes.

Patient adherence and lifestyle impact: Compliance with dialysis treatment regimens and lifestyle modifications can be demanding for patients. Adhering to strict dietary restrictions, fluid intake limits, and medication schedules can be challenging. Patient education and support programs may be required to promote patient adherence and minimize the impact of lifestyle changes.

While these challenges are hypothetical, it is important for stakeholders in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market to proactively address these potential challenges to ensure the continued growth, accessibility, and effectiveness of these life-saving therapies. Collaboration between healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will be crucial in overcoming these challenges and improving patient outcomes in the near future.

Top 3 Use Cases of Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market:

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment: The primary use case of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis is the treatment of end-stage renal disease. When the kidneys are no longer able to perform their essential functions, dialysis becomes necessary to remove waste products, excess fluids, and toxins from the body. Hemodialysis involves using a machine to filter the blood, while peritoneal dialysis uses the peritoneal membrane as a natural filter. Both modalities are vital in sustaining the lives of individuals with ESRD and providing them with a means of managing their condition on an ongoing basis.

Home-Based Dialysis: Another significant use case of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is the provision of home-based dialysis treatments. Increasingly, patients are opting for the convenience and flexibility of receiving dialysis treatments in the comfort of their own homes. Home-based dialysis allows for more frequent and longer treatment sessions, leading to improved clinical outcomes and quality of life. It offers greater independence and reduces the need for frequent visits to dialysis centers, enabling patients to maintain their daily routines and minimize disruptions.

Bridge to Transplantation: Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis can also serve as a bridge to kidney transplantation. For patients awaiting a kidney transplant, dialysis provides life-sustaining support until a suitable donor organ becomes available. Dialysis helps maintain the patient's health and manages the symptoms of ESRD, improving their chances of a successful transplantation. It is often an essential component of the overall treatment plan for individuals on the transplant waiting list.

These use cases highlight the critical role of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis in the treatment and management of end-stage renal disease. By providing life-sustaining therapies, enabling home-based treatments, and serving as a bridge to transplantation, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market significantly contributes to the well-being and quality of life of individuals with kidney failure.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Mar Cor (Cantel Medical Corporation) announced the launch of its innovative EON Portable hemodialysis Water System

In 2020, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA announced the launch of a PVC-free peritoneal dialysis solution bag designed for dialysis therapy performed at home.

In 2020, Baxter International Inc. received FDA approval for De Novo application for Theranova dilayzers designed to deliver expanded hemodialysis (HDx) therapy.

