All Sports Television Network Tops More Than 15 Million Television Households

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) can now be seen in more than 15 million television households nationally and has future plans to increase that number significantly.

ALL SPORTS employs a distribution model of both over-the-air channels and streaming services such as Roku and Amazon Fire transmit its unique 24-hour sports content. The network plans to continue growing by closing deals with new content partners and television stations.

All Sports Television is also developing original programing for both the network and other distribution platforms.

“ALL SPORTS’ journey began less than three years ago, and we continue to grow,” stated founder Roger Neal Smith. “We are very proud of our viewership levels and look forward to bringing our audience new and exciting original sports programming. Also, we are very happy to announce that ALL SPORTS has become certified as a minority business enterprise with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).”

About All Sports Television Network

The All Sports Television Network is a national sports network created for American broadcast television. It features sports and sports-related programming covering both traditional and non-traditional sporting events throughout the world. The company’s goal is to provide viewers with interesting and exciting programs to watch 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and to give the public an opportunity to experience sporting events of which they were not aware.