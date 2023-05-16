NewtekOne, Inc. Hires M. Scott Price as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT), announced that it has hired Mr. M. Scott Price as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective May 16, 2023.



Mr. Price comes to NewtekOne with over 17 years’ experience in the financial services industry with specific focuses on, and an extensive background in, banking and accounting. Most notably, Scott spent close to a decade at IBERIABANK Corporation in the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. During his tenure at IBERIABANK, Scott managed a team of close to 100 individuals across several areas including Corporate Accounting, Corporate Tax, and Business Unit Financial Support, implementing efficiencies across financial processes and supporting corporate growth of close to three times in 7 years, spanning 7 acquisitions. Prior to IBERIABANK, Scott held the title of Senior Vice President – Director of Accounting Policy and Close-out at Regions Financial Corporation where he was a leading participant in the development of corporate strategy as well as execution of accounting policy across functional areas. Mr. Price also held executive and senior positions at First Horizon Corp., AmSouth Bank and Pricewaterhousecoopers, LLC. Scott is a CPA with a Master of Accountancy from Auburn University.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We have patiently waited for the right opportunity to retain someone with the talent and background of Scott Price to join our organization as CFO of the financial holding company. Scott will partner with Nick Leger, our Chief Accounting Officer, to head a high-quality finance and accounting team to support our technologically enabled business model and operations for independent business owners nationally. NewtekOne offers business and financial solutions through its numerous non-bank subsidiary companies as well as its nationally chartered bank subsidiary Newtek Bank, N.A. Scott joins our accomplished management team bringing two decades of key experience as a Chief Accounting Officer, most recently at IBERIABANK, where he worked closely with Nicolas Young, President and COO of Newtek Bank, as well as Fernando Perez Hickman, former Vice Chairman of Iberia Bank, and is now a member of the Board of Directors for Newtek Bank and NewtekOne. Scott’s experience in bank regulation, bank acquisitions and all facets of bank accounting and finance is a welcome addition to our existing team. In addition to his responsibilities as CFO of NewtekOne, Mr. Price will also assume the roles and responsibilities as CFO and Senior Accounting Officer of Newtek Bank.”

NewtekOne ®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending , SBA Lending Solutions , Electronic Payment Processing , Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup , Storage and Retrieval , IT Consulting) , eCommerce , A ccounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing , Insurance Solutions , Web Services , and Payroll and Benefits Solutions .



