LPL Financial Welcomes Hedberg Wealth Managment

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Jeff Hedberg and the team at Hedberg Wealth Management has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from SagePoint, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



With registered offices in Fort Myers, Fla., and Newington, Conn., Jeff Hedberg opened Hedberg Wealth Management in 1996 with a mission of helping clients prepare for their financial future. Hedberg Wealth Management has grown to include longtime Branch Operations Manager Michelle Doffek and additional support from Devin Moore and Giuseppe (Joe) Terranova, who are working to become licensed advisors.

With more than three decades of wealth management experience, Hedberg says his company is committed to meeting clients where they are and educating them so they develop an understanding of personal finance. “No one strategy fits everyone, which is why every client gets our undivided attention – from planning to execution to follow-up. We take a proactive approach in helping our clients develop a roadmap to address their financial goals and objectives, using the most efficient methods available,” Hedberg said.

It was that client-focused commitment that led Hedberg and his team to LPL.

“As our business grows, we want to ensure we are able provide each of our clients with the high level of service they have come to expect,” Hedberg said. “After reviewing LPL’s extensive suite of resources and capabilities, this new partnership felt like a natural fit. I’ve always been an entrepreneur and we appreciate that LPL supports the entrepreneurial spirit. From the firm’s integrated technology platform to the ability to provide clients with differentiated experiences, we are confident this move will help ensure Hedberg Wealth Management has the tools necessary to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “LPL Financial welcomes Jeff and his entire team to the LPL community. We appreciate their mission to put clients’ best interests first, and we are committed to supporting their goals by providing them with innovative resources, integrated capabilities and access to a wide range of non-proprietary investment products. We wish Hedberg Wealth Management great success with the next chapter of their business.”

