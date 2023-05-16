SCTE® Seeks Nominations for Industry Awards to be Presented in Person at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023

Deadline for Nominations for Cable Honorees in Eight Categories is July 1

/EIN News/ -- EXTON, Pa., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To recognize excellence in the cable industry and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of its members, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, today announced a call for nominations for industry honors in eight categories that will be presented in person at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, this fall in Denver, CO.



This year, to celebrate a milestone four decades of connections, collaboration and innovation at Expo, the awards will be presented on Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023, starting at 6:00pm MT at the SCTE Awards and 40th Anniversary of Expo Celebration.

“Every year we look forward to recognizing remarkable individuals who are providing technical leadership and innovation to advance our industry’s connectivity,” said Robin Fenton, SCTE Vice President of Membership and Learning Operations, “but this year the spotlight will shine even brighter as we celebrate 40 years of Expo and the excellent work that is being done throughout the cable telecommunications industry.”

SCTE is accepting nominations to recognize distinguished individuals in the following eight categories:

Additional details and online nomination forms for each award are linked above. The nomination deadline for all eight awards is July 1, 2023. Attendee and exhibitor registration for Expo 2023 will open on June 22, 2023.

